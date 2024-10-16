Ongoing construction on Saddleback College Quad to End February
Ongoing construction on Saddleback College Quad, scheduled to end February. Lila Mukasa | Lariat
When completed, Saddleback students can expect a more accessible and sustainable Quad that will make it easier for those with disabilities to navigate campus, while also providing a greater variety of seating and eating areas.
The Saddleback College Quad, which has been under construction since summer, will be fully renovated by February. Once complete, the Quad will contain new seating, eating areas and accessible pathways.
The college plans to renovate landscaping and irrigation, with sustainability being a main concern. A new irrigation system and changes to landscaping have been planned, with water conservation being a main focus.
“A new raised dining area will be situated in the north area of the Quad between BGS and the SSC entrance,” said Letitia Clark, chief communications officer for the South Orange County Community College District.
A rounded, raised planter will be situated outside of the BGS building, according to plan documents. The planter will contain standing height counters, accessible height counters and a seat wall, said project manager Erin Price.
A new lawn area will further improve the Quad’s landscaping.
Other features include a large tree in the center of the Quad surrounded by seat walls and additional trees throughout the Quad, providing a variety of shaded areas. Platform benches in various areas of the Quad will provide additional seating.
These new changes will make the Quad much more engaging for students, Clark said, adding that students will be able to use the Quad for a variety of purposes, such as eating, studying and relaxing.
“It’s really going to change the dynamic, I think, in the field of the Quad after everything is done,” Clark said.
Along with creating a more engaging space, the project will also prioritize improved access for those with disabilities.
The main goal of the Quad project is to provide pathways between all buildings in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Price said. The project removes ADA accessibility barriers, ensuring that anyone, regardless of physical ability level, can travel around the Quad and surrounding buildings.
“The new ADA compliant pedestrian paths will connect all areas of the upper quad, improving access for faculty, staff and students,” Clark said.
The new Quad will have additional features designed to improve accessibility. According to project documents, stairs in the quad will be accompanied by ramps. There will also be several wheelchair spaces in various places around the Quad.
Another way the project is improving accessibility is by addressing lighting. Project plans include improvements to light fixtures and the location of lights. This improved lighting will particularly benefit students taking evening classes, likely allowing them to feel safer, Clark said.
The project has been broken down into phases to ensure that the campus is accessible throughout the project, Price said.
“We have it broken down in phases, you know obviously we want to open up the walkways for students and faculty” said Jeffrey, project superintendent, who was unable to provide his last name due to Icon West, Inc. company policy. “We’re trying to coordinate everything and make sure that we’re as safe as possible.”
Construction fencing will be moved several more times during the next few months, with some areas eventually becoming more accessible, said Clark.
A key component of sustainability improvements is water conservation. The project will reduce the turf area of 44,815 square feet by half its original size to reduce water usage, Price said. The design also includes drought-resistant plants.
The design includes new pavers, which are flat pieces of material used to create outdoor flooring. Pavers used in the new design will be made of decomposed granite and concrete. These pavers will help with reducing water runoff, Price said.
The project will convert from spray irrigation to drip irrigation.
“All the irrigation is being connected to the recently upgraded water efficient remote accessible irrigation controller, which will help monitor the water usage,” Price said.
Another focus is stormwater management. The project ensures that rainwater will be caught and recycled, Clark said.
Once completed, a greater variety of seating and eating areas, improved accessibility and increased sustainability on the Quad are expected to improve spaces for student life.
