No motor in Michigan
Vice president Micheal Pence takes heat for riding in a car in the state most famous for cars.
The most famous Michigan city is Detroit, nicknamed ‘Motown’ for its birth of the American muscle car. The complete opposite of Motown is Mackinac Island, Michigan, known for its ban on almost all motor vehicles since 1898.
Saturday morning, Vice President Micheal Pence arrived at the Mackinac Island Airport for the Michigan Republican Leadership Conference and took an eight-vehicle Motorcade to his hotel. Quickly, the public took offense to Pence for what they thought was breaking the law and disrespecting the Island’s tradition. Many took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.
Disgusting. I am in such disbelief that this was allowed to happen. This Administration doesn’t care about the law (you know, the U.S. Constitution), so it shouldn’t surprise me so much that they don’t care about our history or traditions. #MackinacIsland https://t.co/jvyMBCakrG
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 22, 2019
What the holy what? You can walk the perimeter of Mackinac Island in like two hours without breaking a sweat. It’s 4.53 square miles. Eight miles of coastline. Cars are banned for a reason. https://t.co/ISmgFBYBpO
— Amber Hunt (@ReporterAmber) September 22, 2019
For those not from MI, you should understand what a huge transgression this is.
Our #MackinacIsland has been a car free haven forever, a piece of history frozen in time. Tell anyone from MI @VP just drove not 1 but 8 CARS on this island & watch their blood boil. #PureMichigan https://t.co/cjfXcygdzO
— Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) September 22, 2019
Although seen as morally wrong by many, Pence did not break the Mackinac Island’s unique law.
According to Mackinac Island, Michigan law book section 64 “motor vehicles are exempted from restricted use and only in accordance with enumerated uses: Public safety vehicles, Public service and utility vehicles, Utility carts/vehicles, Golf carts, when used for the game of golf and Lawn tractors/mowers, when used in the care and maintenance of yards and lots.”
Secret Service vehicles fall under the allowed utility vehicles and were given a permit which is under section 66 of the law book.
While this isn’t the first time and high ranking government official has used a car on the Island (President Gerald Ford had a car smuggled in 1975), must respect the old tradition and travel by horse and carriage such as the Bill and Hillary Clinton, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy.