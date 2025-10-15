No Kings Day 2: What to Know
With “No Kings Day 2” nationwide on October 18th, the upcoming protests are drawing heightened attention, especially in areas like Southern California. This event, largely associated with Antifa and various anti-authoritarian groups, is framed as a stand against systemic oppression and authoritarianism.
However, its timing and messaging cannot be separated from the broader political climate, most notably the administration’s alignment with the implementation of Project 2025, an initiative aimed at reshaping federal governance in ways many see as radical and deeply polarizing.
The cultural tension around Project 2025 has amplified fears and frustrations across the political spectrum, with some activists viewing it as a direct threat to democracy, fueling the energy behind “No Kings Day” demonstrations.
In Mission Viejo, local authorities are preparing for significant crowds, though organizers emphasize a peaceful approach to the day’s events. Due to the preparation of these demonstrations, law enforcement is on alert for the protest. There is concern, however, about how isolated acts of aggression or disruptions could be exploited by opponents; particularly in an era where clips and soundbites are weaponized to push legal agendas or justify heavy-handed responses.
Adding a complicated layer to the narrative is the recent trend of political figures joking about Trump’s running for the presidency in 2028, often referencing these protests either to rally supporters or dismiss opposition. Such rhetoric tends to pipeline directly into the sentiments driving protests like “No Kings Day,” further polarizing public discourse.
Jokes and political posturing contribute to a feedback loop that both energizes activists and deepens societal divisions, making peaceful outcomes more challenging to maintain. Both those protesting and those concerned about law and order have to face the risk of escalating tensions, whether intentionally or inadvertently.
Ultimately, the hope is that participants in Mission Viejo and neighboring cities will prioritize peaceful action to ensure their message isn’t overshadowed by conflict. The general consensus cautions against allowing moments of aggression to derail broader conversations, especially when those moments are taken out of context by the fast-moving media. As “No Kings Day” unfolds, the city’s residents and visitors alike will be watching closely, balancing the right to protest with a collective desire to maintain calm and civility in an increasingly divided society.
Here are some of the demonstrations being hosted across Southern California Oct. 18:
- Alhambra: 10 a.m. to noon at Alhambra Park
- Aliso Viejo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Commons
- Bakersfield: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millcreek Park
- Beverly Hills: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Roxbury Park
- Burbank: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln Park
- Cathedral City: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Avenue Lalo Guerrero
- Covina: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Plaza Park
- El Segundo: 10 a.m. to noon at El Segundo sign
- Glendale: Noon to 2 p.m. at Public Plaza outside Social Security Office
- Hemet: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Democracy Center
- Hollywood: Noon to 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Blvd. and N. Vermont Ave.
- Lakewood: Noon to 2 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall
- Lake Elsinore: 10 a.m. to noon at all four corners of the Dexter and Central intersection
- Long Beach: Noon to 3:45 p.m. at Ocean and Junipero
- Los Angeles: 10 a.m. to noon at Unidad Park and Community Garden
- Lynwood: Noon to 2:30 p.m. at Atlantic Ave. and Imperial Hwy intersection
- Malibu: Noon to 1 p.m. at Malibu Library
- Northridge: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSUN statue
- Ontario: Noon to 2 p.m. at Euclid Avenue median, Bandstand to holt
- Orange: 10 a.m. to noon at Yorba Park and Green Space (adjacent to Orange Dog Park)
- Palm Springs: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunrise Park
- Pasadena: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall
- Rancho Cucamonga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rancho Cucamonga City Hall and City Council Chambers
- Topanga: 1 p.m. to 3p.m. at United States Postal Service
- Ventura: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center
- San Diego: 10 a.m. to noon at Civic Center Plaza
- Santa Ana: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park
- Santa Barbara: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alameda Park
- Santa Clarita: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Trouble Corner
- Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palisades Park
- Sherman Oaks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sherman Oaks Galleria
- Temecula: 10 a.m. to noon at Temecula Duck Pond
- Victorville: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Victorville Park and Ride
- Whittier: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Whittier City Hall
- Woodland Hills: 10 a.m. to noon at Westfield Topanga Mall NE corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory Boulevard
To find a demonstration nearest to you, visit nokings.org or mobilize.us
