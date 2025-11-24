NASCAR Playoffs stir debate among industry
With the 2026 season on the horizon, NASCAR is preparing for big changes ahead of the season opener at Daytona. The biggest change is the points system which is currently a playoff bracket system with 16 drivers with three rounds cutting 4 drivers after each round. The final round with the final four drivers will have a winner take all race to decide a champion.
NASCAR introduced the playoffs in 2004 with the 10-race Chase where the top 10 drivers qualify in for a chance to take the title. would change over time until in 2014 when NASCAR introduced the bracket elimination format which is used today.
The bracket elimination format used in other sports work like football, baseball and hockey for added excitement in the postseason. However when this style of playoffs are put into motorsports, they just don’t work.
The format itself is confusing as newer fans getting into the sport may not understand how it works, how the points are rewarded and how to qualify.
Speaking of qualifying, all the drivers have to do is to win one race. That’s it, just one race. Or be lucky and qualify on points if they don’t win. This win and your in style of playoffs makes races lose prestige and importance as every race should feel important and always change the championship picture.
The system also provides manufactured drama promising a do or die type of finish. Drivers would race aggressively which encourages reckless driving. They would often take risks to keep their playoff hopes alive like wrecking other drivers which would lead to penalties and suspensions.
“The best thing about the current system is that it encourages drivers to win and not settle for a good points day,” says Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports. “Some will say that drivers roughing each other up for a win or to advance in the playoffs isn’t racing.”
Pockrass adds that it may be the way from the competitive lens, but from an entertainment perspective, shows the determination from every driver fighting for a title and have something to race for.
He’s right about drivers roughing up others for wins and playoff spots is not racing. It just encourages recklessness from drivers and would lead to controversy on track.
The playoffs have not only encouraged reckless driving on track, but has also undermined consistency and dominance which makes this format controversial.
A driver can win as many races and score consistent finishes which does make for a championship caliber year.
However, thanks to the playoff format, it will change a drivers season completely dominant or not. It’s all due to the eliminations each round which can take out four drivers if they don’t score points or win and advance. Whether that driver has been great or not, it will make or break their season regardless.
The final round is a winner take all championship race with the final four contenders and the winner would secure the championship.
Basically, a driver can win every race in the season, but when they lose the last race, their championship hopes diminish and their season will be known by that single loss.
Or a driver can have an average season with not so great finishes, and luck their way into a championship by winning a race and scoring points which is manipulating the system.
The 2024 Cup and 2025 Xfinity seasons were perfect examples of how the playoffs can be manipulated and punish consistency.
In the 2024 season, Joey Logano won the championship with the worst average finish of 17.2. Other drivers like Chase Elliott have an 11.2 and Christopher Bell had a 12.8. Loganos 17.2 finish and clutch run to the title discredited many other drivers who had great seasons and he lucked his way to a championship by manipulating the format.
In the lower tier Xfinity Series, the 2025 season saw young talent Connor Zilisch win 10 races and had a very consistent average finish of 8.0.
Despite injuries on track and breaking his collarbone in victory lane, he looked like a championship favorite all season. However, in the winner take all race in Phoenix, Zilisch lost the championship to Jesse Love with 30 laps to go. Love had an average season with an 11.2 and his only win came at the season opener at Daytona.
Zilisch’s defeat in this race was not only heartbreaking, but his dominant season meant nothing at all after this race. He not only lost the championship not only to an average driver who also manipulated the format, but the format itself punished his dominance and discredited his entire season.
The NASCAR Playoffs in general have not only ruined drivers careers, but it has damaged the sport and its integrity to crown a champion.
With the format now changing next season, NASCAR is deciding on a few formats such as the traditional 36 race format which has no playoffs and rewards consistency, the 10 race Chase format used back in 2004 where the top 10 drivers compete for a title and qualify on points. They are also deciding on a playoff system similar to the format today but with longer rounds and no winner take all.
Jordan Bianchi hopes for a playoff format that is clearer and longer to decide a champion, according to Heavy.
“I do want to see a championship decided by a longer runaway than just a race,” he said.
Bianchi also said that the 10-race chase would be a preferable option and said that drivers can qualify from not wins and rather sitting in the top 10.
Jeff Gluck is pushing for a full season points system and still sees value in it today, according to Heavy. However, he did acknowledge NASCAR was hesitant with this format because they still want to keep some playoff.
“And so that gives me pause, and I tend to go, well, maybe I should pursue a compromise of the 10-race Chase and all that,” Gluck said.
How NASCAR can find the best compromise to crown legitimate champions is either the two formats that Bianchi and Gluck mentioned. Go back to the original iteration of the playoff with the Chase used back in 2004, or return to tradition with the full season format for rewarding consistent and dominant champions.
Photo credit: Christian Roberts
