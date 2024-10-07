Mission Viejo to host Team Netherlands for the 2028 Olympic Games
The city looks to get involved in the world class event for the first time since 1984
Mission Viejo is set to play host to a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Using facilities the city already has available, it will be welcoming Team Netherlands to Southern California for the Olympics and hosting the Dutch athletes to train and acclimate to the area.
“They’ve been out here a couple times already and they’ve seen different facilities in Mission Viejo including Saddleback College,” said Mark Nix, director of recreation and community services for the city of Mission Viejo.
Nix said the team will be back out to Mission Viejo in November to tour a few more facilities and work on a contract that will determine what they’ll be paying to use the city as their Olympic home.
“Although they’re coming back out here in November, we’re expecting the team to start training in 2026 to get acclimated,” said Nix.
This time table means that the excitement for the Olympics will become local a lot sooner than 2028. Having a team training for the world stage right in the backyard of the city should make the upcoming games even more memorable as residents slowly learn about it.
“I had no idea that a team was coming here,” said Luis Tamayo-Viveros, a Mission Viejo resident. “It’s pretty cool that they’re gonna train here, I didn’t think we’d be involved in the Olympics.”
Mission Viejo was previously involved in the 1984 L.A. games, hosting the Men’s Individual Road Race. The race took place on an approximate 10-mile circuit made up of a handful of streets surrounding Lake Mission Viejo, totaling over 12 laps biked by competitors.
Now, the city and its residents will not only gain the novelty of hosting a world class Olympic team, but also the economic benefits of the team using the city’s facilities and working with local businesses. Hopefully Team Netherlands experiences a warm welcome and enjoys their time leading up to the 2028 L.A. Games.
