Mission Viejo house fire kills one, leaves others injured
A house fire on the 24600 block of Athena in Mission Viejo killed 47-year-old Edwin Cardenas Mejia early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the house fire at approximately 2:32 am.
“Initial crews found a well-involved fire that spread from the first floor to the second, and had rapidly deteriorated,” the Orange County fire department said in a statement. “Family members made it out without injuries, but tragically one did not.”
It was not until 5:20 am, three hours later, that the fire was extinguished.
“Because of the extreme conditions inside, firefighters were pulled out of the house and went into a defensive strategy — attack from the outside.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
