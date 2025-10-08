Mission Viejo house fire kills one, leaves others injured

Firefighters working on putting out a similar house fire Tony Webster | Wikimedia Commons

A house fire on the 24600 block of Athena in Mission Viejo killed 47-year-old Edwin Cardenas Mejia early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the house fire at approximately 2:32 am. 

Initial crews found a well-involved fire that spread from the first floor to the second, and had rapidly deteriorated,” the Orange County fire department said in a statement. “Family members made it out without injuries, but tragically one did not.”

It was not until 5:20 am, three hours later, that the fire was extinguished. 

“Because of the extreme conditions inside, firefighters were pulled out of the house and went into a defensive strategy — attack from the outside.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 



