LRC closed Thursday due to loss of power and lack of water in restrooms

Saddleback College issued a statement via text and email Thursday morning alerting students that the LRC building will be closed until 2/19, due to power outages and a lack of water to the restrooms. The power issues are possibly due to the heavy rain showers this morning.
“The Learning Resource Center/Library Building will be closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, February 14, due to a loss of power on the second and third floors of the building and a lack of water in the restrooms. Classes that start on or after 10:30 am today in the LRC/Library will be canceled. Normal operations and classes in the building will resume on Tuesday, February 19, unless otherwise noted,” said the statement issued by Saddleback College.
Any further updates will be posted.