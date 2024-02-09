Learning Resource Center continues to leak, causing alarm to turn off
Classes were moved out of the Learning Resource Center on Jan. 22 due to a fire alarm malfunction causing them to turn off throughout the building.
“The building evacuated but we repaired the issue with the fire alarm in a couple of hours,” said Jose Recinos, senior director of facilities, maintenance and operations.
Why does the building leak? Is it a weather issue or a pipe issue?
“Once in a while we have leaks that might come from the air conditioning system, but those are very rare. Most of the leaks that we get are from the weather,” said Recinos.
Aside from students, support staff were actually the first impacted by the leaky building.
“The alarm went off basically before we opened, so some of the employees were already in the building and one of the employees contacted campus police,” library assistant Vannie Pham said.
No students were allowed in the building from the moment the campus police showed up, until the building reopened at around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, Pham said.
Classes in the morning relocated mainly to the Business and General Studies Building. Students were allowed back in the LRC after the alarms were set in place.
Immediately following the LRC return, “trash bins were being laid out in places where the leaks happened,” Pham said, before stormy weather died down. Staff have not had any additional issues with the alarm system. LRC classes continued even after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state-of-emergency on Sunday, Feb. 4.
“Saddleback campus will operate normally today with no change in class schedules or locations planned at this time,” said Elliot Stern, president of Saddleback College on Feb. 5 at 7:05 a.m.
Students should continue to check their email as the weather persists.
You must be logged in to post a comment.