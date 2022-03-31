Last day before ‘Please Wait’ art exhibit closes
The Saddleback Art department is hosting ‘Please Wait’ art exhibit through late February and March
The Saddleback College Art Gallery is hosting the “Please Wait” art exhibit, which features the work of 14 different artists. The exhibit first opened on Friday, Feb. 25 and will remain open until March 31.
The exhibit is open to all viewers Monday through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is completely free, though face masks are required.
The art exhibit will present multiple artworks from Master of Fine Arts graduates from California State University Fullerton, California State University Long Beach and San Diego State University. The focus will be on artwork from the 2020 Master of Fine Arts Thesis exhibitions, which were unable to be presented in-person due to the pandemic.
“I’ve been directing the gallery for two years now and last year was all online exhibitions so this is our first year having physical exhibitions back at the gallery again,” said Barbara Holmes, art gallery director and art department associated faculty member. “So yeah, this is the first time we’re kind of featuring graduates from local programs, but it’s something I hope to do in the future.”
The MFA Thesis Exhibitions, from universities who offer art degrees, are basically the summaries of two years worth of creative study and an opportunity for ample interaction with various artists and faculty. They allow candidates to demonstrate their own personal artistic vision and mastery of their skills.
The Saddleback Art Gallery claimed on Feb. 22 through the Saddleback weekly announcements that they were excited to “celebrate these 14 emerging artists and provide the space and time for their work to be enjoyed in-person by our students and local community.”
With the “Please Wait” exhibit, visitors may witness different creative works that discuss various topics, like identity and exploration, connection, anxiety, wonder, experience, materialism and perception.
The Saddleback Gallery is a nonprofit gallery that is dedicated to the enrichment of student learning and education, as well as elevating the cultural landscape of the local community. It is an outlet of creative expression for students and local artists in traditional and contemporary art exhibitions, artist lectures, workshops and events.
Holmes stated that the gallery will usually host around two or three exhibitions that present the work of professional artists, while two or three more exhibitions are reserved solely for Saddleback art students.
Once the “Please Wait” exhibition is over, the gallery will be hosting a Spring student showcase April 21 through May 5, which will be called “Boundless.” It will present the works of Saddleback Art students, ranging from drawing to painting, ceramics, photography and more.
The “Boundless” exhibit reception will be on April 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations for free tickets for the reception event are already available on the gallery events page on the Saddleback website.
There will also be another exhibition in May from the 13th to the 20th. The name has yet to be determined.
“At the very end of this semester, we have a capstone project in my class that I teach,” Holmes said. “It’s the professional practices for artists and creative entrepreneurs and we put on a show the last week of school as kind of their capstone project for the semester.”
For any students interested in participating in the art gallery, Saddleback does offer Art History 100 in the Fall. In the class, students can learn about the process of organizing and displaying art in a gallery. Students can also take Art 143 to learn how to create art resumés, websites and portfolios.
The Saddleback Art gallery also offers art workshops that any student can attend, which are announced on their Instagram page @saddleback_artgallery.
