Kick Off the 2025 with Guest Speaker Licensed Marriage, Family Therapist Dr. Morlett
The School of Health and Wellness is prepared to launch its 2025 Guest Speaker Series with a presentation by Connie Morlett, a licensed marriage and family therapist. Her talk, titled “Success through Personal Awareness, Inclusivity, Leadership, and Service: How to Interact with Those We Serve through a Strength-Based Lens to Diffuse Difficult Interpersonal Exchanges,” is designed to provide valuable insights for students in the health and wellness fields, as well as those in any career that involves working with individuals in a compassionate and service-oriented capacity.
It is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Health Science Building, Room 145. Light refreshments will be available at the event while supplies last.
In this dynamic presentation, Morlett will discuss concepts around personal awareness, identity and intersectionality, offering students a framework to better understand and engage with the diverse people they serve. According to Psychology Today, her day-to-day routine involves “family-oriented and strength-based approach, specializing in Couples Counseling: Restoration, Healing Trauma, Family Dynamics, Infidelity Recovery and Co-dependency.”
Utilizing strength-based communication, Morlett will discuss how focusing on individual strengths rather than weaknesses can transform interactions with loved ones and peers, especially in challenging interpersonal situations.
Morlett’s discussion will also focus on essential skills like effective communication, conflict resolution and self-care—tools that are crucial for both personal growth and career development. Students will leave with strategies to enhance their interpersonal skills, develop greater emotional intelligence and foster healthier, more inclusive environments in their future workplaces.
Although the event is primarily aimed at students in the School of Health and Wellness, all current Saddleback College students are welcome to attend. Whether you’re planning a career in health, social work, counseling or any field that involves working closely with others, this event offers insights and tools that will be beneficial to all students.
