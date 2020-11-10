Kamala Harris makes United States history as the first female vice president
Vice President-elect senator Kamala Harris shatters the glass ceiling as the first woman to hold this office in the United States.
Women everywhere across America and around the globe are celebrating this history-making moment.
Susan Beach of Ladera Ranch is celebrating this momentous occasion.
As a suburban white career mom, I have never been more proud. History has been made as we bear witness to Madame Kamala Harris vice president-elect get to work. Ladies, put your shoes on. There is glass on the floor.
Young women now have a role model at one of the highest levels of government to look up to and believe in their own possibilities. Possibilities that only seemed available to men.
Nancy Malone of Laguna Niguel is thrilled about the election results.
Historical! First woman of color to hold the office of the VP and hope has been restored to female Americans. Girls can dream of becoming anything they want to be. Hopefully, women’s health, reproductive rights, equal pay and equality will be achieved with a strong woman in office. I am grateful to be an American woman today.
The Biden-Harris campaign promises hope to a weary and divided nation enduring one of the most challenging years in history. Harris’ role will be instrumental in shaping policies and creating unity.
“I’ve voted for 50 years and have waited and waited to see a woman in one of the highest offices in the land,” said Patricia Brown of Trabuco Canyon.
Harris crossed the stage in her suffrage white pantsuit to claim her victorious moment joining an elite league of women who made their mark as firsts: Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black U.S. senator, Sonia Sotomeyer, the first Latina Supreme Court justice, Ruth J. Simmons, the first Black woman Ivy League university president.
Since 1964, we have seen more than 70 women of color elected to Congress. Harris gave credit to these women who preceded her to lead the way to this moment in history.
“Yes, I am so proud and honored to have such an intelligent and humble woman represent the female population of the United States,” said Lisa Bates of Ladera Ranch. “Leadership has been sorely lacking and I am excited to be a part of this and bear witness to this historic time in our country’s history.”
“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Kamala Harris said in her acceptance speech..
I Am
You are
She is
We are Phenomenal Women
Overflowing with exquisite beauty,
Graceful, intellectual, and witty.
Exotic, unpredictable, educated, and humble.
Kind-hearted, ambitious, poised, and distinct.
Self-reliant, self-assured, and gifted to teach.
Congratulations 2020 VP
(credit: Monique DeSargant/ Letters to Love — Poetry & Photography)