Jeff Fischer to be Saddleback football’s new head coach
Jeff Fischer has been made head coach after previous head coach Kerry Crabb stepped away from the team. Fischer has been the offensive coordinator under Crabb since 2022.
Since Fischer’s arrival, Saddleback’s offense has been producing results. The Bobcats finished fifth in scoring in the state this past season, averaging almost 37 points per game. They were also fourth in the state last season in yards-per-game, averaging 419 yards per game.
Before coaching at Saddleback he was the offensive coordinator, quarterback’s coach and recruiting coordinator for Ventura College. During his time with Ventura, he led his offense to become a powerhouse, scoring around 43 points per game during the 2021 season.
Fischer will be the seventh head coach for Saddleback.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead a program with such a great history,” Fischer said in an interview with Saddleback Athletics. “The opportunity to help young men create a better future for themselves is a tremendous honor. Hopefully I can make the alumni proud and continue the winning ways for a program that has three national titles in the trophy case.”
His offense has been putting up enough points to win in close games. In his last win over Bakersfield in the Patriotic Bowl, Fischer led his offense to outscore them 48-45.
With the next season starting in early September, Fischer has enough time to get integrated as head coach for the first time in his career.
