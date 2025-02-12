Is the Bird Flu a cause for concern?
H5N1, colloquially known as Bird Flu, is a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus that has afflicted birds since 1996 and is now increasing in transmissions to mammals. Scientists have observed the virus mutating and becoming more dangerous.
“When bird flu first struck dairy cattle a year ago, it seemed possible that it might affect a few isolated herds and disappear as quickly as it had appeared,” wrote Apoorva Mandavilli in a New York Times article. “Instead, the virus has infected more than 900 herds and dozens of people, killing one, and the outbreak shows no signs of abating.”
While a cause for concern, the health of the victims prior to the attack is unknown.
The primary cause for concern are the mutations. Having this virus affect large numbers of birds means that the mutations come quicker. With the birds also living in such proximity to each other, the ability for it to transfer is high.
The current risk of Bird Flu infection in California remains low. There have been 38 confirmed human cases; 36 of which were caused by cattle and 2 from unknown causes, according to the California Department of Public Health, The risk of Bird Flu is currently more pertinent to cattle.
“Since September 2024, bird flu has been detected in dairy cow herds in California. Dogs, cats, and other pets may become infected with bird flu from hunting, eating, or encountering wild birds or poultry or from their environments,”
In total, risk is low, but keeping vigilant is key to protect the health of California residents.
