Instagram is changing likes for some users in the United States
Since mid-November, Instagram began a trial testing likes in the U.S. for some users. People who are part of the trial will receive a message at the top of their feed that says: “Testing a change to how you see likes.” Users will still be able to see and count their own likes, however, their followers will no longer be able to see how many likes a photo gets. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj have spoken negatively about the new test and went as far as to say she would stop using the platform altogether.
CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri has stated that this is an effort to depressurize Instagram and allow users an opportunity to connect more with loved ones and things. Other countries such as New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and more have already began undergoing this same test.
Here is what students and professors of Saddleback college had to say about the recent change to Instagram.
“I think that the same negative impact on people’s self-esteem will still be there. Regardless of other people can see your likes or not, you’re still going to know who liked your post and who didn’t.” Said Dr. Cubbage, a sociology professor at Saddleback College.
“People are still going to look at what they wanna look at and they’re gonna try their hardest to look for that content.” Said Liam Cuiderno, student at Saddleback college, when asked whether or not he believes this will bring change to the culture of Instagram.
“I think it’s a bad thing that people rely on their likes. It’s like a popularity contest for everyone,” said Jocelyn Polares, student at Saddleback College.