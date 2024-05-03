Highlights of Saddleback’s spring plant sale
The beloved little creatures that bring joy to the depressing room and attract gnats were on sale at Saddleback College from April 11 through 12.
The horticulture center held its bi-annual plant sale this week selling a variety of plants from landscapers favorites to bathroom brighteners at just about wholesale prices.
“We do it once in the spring and once in the fall,” said Cheryl Wallace, Greenhouse assistant. “We’ve got a few natives we’ve got lots of flowering bedding plants, vegetables, succulents succulent bowls it’s just a selection of everything.”
With uniformed aprons and name tags, many Horticulture and landscape students were assisting customers.
Much of the profit from the sale goes towards scholarships.
“A lot of them the students propagate for us and we plant them up in pots and baby them and bring them to full growth,” Wallace said, talking about acquiring the plants being sold.
Propagation is a process where a piece of a plant can be picked off and potted or soaked in water. The plant clipping will then grow roots and become a full plant itself.
The plant sale definitely did not disappoint, and surely the next one in the fall will receive a lot of returning customers.
