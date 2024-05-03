Highlights of Saddleback’s spring plant sale

05/03/2024 Life, News

An outdoor succulent table at Saddleback’s spring plant sale. Presley Davis/Lariat

The beloved little creatures that bring joy to the depressing room and attract gnats were on sale at Saddleback College from April 11 through 12.

The horticulture center held its bi-annual plant sale this week selling a variety of plants from landscapers favorites to bathroom brighteners at just about wholesale prices.

“We do it once in the spring and once in the fall,” said Cheryl Wallace, Greenhouse assistant. “We’ve got a few natives we’ve got lots of flowering bedding plants, vegetables, succulents succulent bowls it’s just a selection of everything.”

With uniformed aprons and name tags, many Horticulture and landscape students were assisting customers. 

Much of the profit from the sale goes towards scholarships. 

“A lot of them the students propagate for us and we plant them up in pots and baby them and bring them to full growth,” Wallace said, talking about acquiring the plants being sold. 

Propagation is a process where a piece of a plant can be picked off and potted or soaked in water. The plant clipping will then grow roots and become a full plant itself.

Cactuses, holding the trending mid-century modern aesthetic, were inside and outside. Indoors you could find single cactuses in ceramic pots as well as carefully arranged planters with inhabitants of different kinds. Presley Davis/Lariat

This 15-dollar arrangement features doll-sized plants and is a steal, as arrangements of similar quality at Home Depot or Lowes would be at least five dollars more. Presley Davis/Lariat                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Currently trending amongst landscapers, these agaves define summer and California life with their lime-green leaves. Presley Davis/Lariat                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Moving away from California natives are snake plants. Snake plants, which can live happily both indoors and outdoors, can purify indoor air making them a great addition to homes. Presley Davis/Lariat                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      t

Outside there was a wide variety of succulents. These plants are a great option for those of us who lack a green thumb. They require little maintenance and only need to be watered about once every two weeks. Beware however that these are sun lovers and do best outside. Presley Davis/Lariat

The plant sale definitely did not disappoint, and surely the next one in the fall will receive a lot of returning customers.

 

Comments

comments

About The Author

Presley Davis