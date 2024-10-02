Heat Wave Impact on Saddleback College

Saddleback campus during heat wave on Sept. 5 | Robert Ramirez/The Lariat
Heat wave affecting Saddleback’s campus
The Saddleback campus dealt with heat waves on Sept. 5 by delaying classes and sports teams’ practices. The weather that week was averaging around a high of 96 degrees and a low of 78 degrees.
Classes on Thursday Sept. 5, were canceled because of the issues with the cooling system on Thursday. Classes were then resumed the following day, Friday, Sept. 6.
“Due to the temporary issues with our campus cooling system classes, in person classes on Thursday Sept 5 are suspended until 6 pm,” said Dr. Elliot Stern, president of Saddleback College, in a public email.
The Saddleback College football team had to adjust their practice schedule because of the heat throughout the past week. On Sept. 6 head coach Kerry Crabb made a final decision to cancel practice on Sept. 5-6.
“With the heat, practice will be adjusted this week,” said Kerry Crabb, head coach of the Saddleback College football team. On Sept. 5-6, practice was canceled due to heat increasing that morning to 97 degrees. “Practice has been canceled this week, due to the increase of the heat wave this week.”
Weather was expected to cool down with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 60 degrees for the upcoming weekend. Weather stayed in a similar heat pattern around high of 90 degrees and low of 80 degrees. This upcoming weekend expect a high of 83 degrees and low of 62 with cooler and more cloudy forecast this upcoming weekend, while we shift to the month of October.
