Global Politics: Is Mexico facing corruption, or is it all an assumption?
Protests in Mexico have been ongoing for years due to the ongoing corruption that still needs to be solved. The trending protest, known as the “Gen Z” march, is what has individuals focusing their attention towards Mexico.
Foreign folks all over the world are intrigued as they witness the tension uprise in Mexico with the current president and government. Though there is much going on in the world, Mexico is a main focus.
The ongoing march fights against violence and corruption, but coincidentally it is the leading factor to all the violence found in Mexico City. Young Gen-Z individuals travel from other states in Mexico to the Presidential Estate in Mexico City to protest.
The march began due to the murder of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, Michoacán. The day before Manzo was killed, Sheinbaum removed security that protected him.
Citizens believe that Sheinbaum had to do something with his murder when she removed his right to high-end protection. This caused frustration and zero trust in the President as many people thought she’d end this type of corruption.
Theories state that Sheinbaum had nothing to do with his murder due to the hate Sheinbaum received when she won the presidency. Conservative parties like the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the National Action Party (PAN) are believed to have “set up” this incident.
Both parties dislike the Morena political party and are believed to have “framed” Sheinbaum to make it seem like she was responsible for the murder of Manzo.
According to Milenio, around 8 billion bots were found to be paid for by conservative party members to spread lies about the current president. Some citizens support Sheinbaum as they realize she was framed by far-right corrupt leaders in Mexico.
The younger generation fights against her more than elders, but it is theorized that those who started this movement were hired by the conservative parties that want Sheinbaum out of the presidency. BBC also states that there were more critics of the government than young individuals present at these marches.
Interestingly enough, during her first year as president, Sheinbaum “reduced the murder rate by an impressive 37 percent,” according to Jacobin. This leads to further questioning about Sheinbaum and if she is corrupt or not.
Still, many young Mexican citizens are filling the streets with loud chants against the current president. Though said to protest in peace, Mexico City is currently a dangerous site as protests break into violence and many end up hurt and hospitalized.
People question if these young individuals know what they are even fighting for. It is a game of confusion when others believe the President is innocent and others hate her. They fight to stop corruption and violence in the country, yet danger breaks out at every protest.
Protests in the city are still ongoing and tension rises between young folks in the streets. Elders suggest that marches must be stopped since nothing is being solved and only more violence rises. Yet, the question still remains: What is the truth behind these protests?
