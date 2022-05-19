Friends of the Library concludes highly successful book sale
Volunteers raise over $700 in books sold.
The Friends of the Library’s campus book sale concluded on April 20, raising $763 in merchandise sold, one of the highest amounts in the event’s history, according to Saddleback College’s online learning librarian and Friends of the Library liaison Alicia Zach.
The event took place outside of the main second floor entrance to the Learning Resource Center on the Saddleback College campus on April 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff noted that the hours closer to 2 p.m. were when the event was busiest.
A non-profit organization, the Friends of the Library are a part of the Saddleback College Foundation dedicated to promoting the interests of the library in the college community via various projects and public events such as the book sale, as well as through student scholarships.
The current president of Friends of the Library is Vicki Good, who joined after retiring out of a love for books and has served with the organization for over 10 years. Along with Alicia Zach, Good also works with Lydia Tamara, the technical services librarian, to coordinate various events and services for the organization as well as the library itself.
Merchandise sold included art, vintage and various other collectible books priced at $2.50-5.00 each or 2 for $5. Both cash and cards were acceptable methods of payment due to the presence of a card reader for the first time in the event’s history.
“A lot of our art books are going,” Vicki Good said.
The total amount of books sold is estimated to be well over 150.
In addition, snacks and beverages were also available at the event free of charge.
Aside from the Friends of the Library president, the event staff also includes student volunteers as well as members of the ASG including its president, Sam Lockhart.
“I always liked volunteering on campus, so I figured ‘Why not here?’” Lockhart said.
All proceeds will go to Friends of the Library to finance future projects dedicated to the preservation of as well as new additions to the library and its contents.
