Former Saddleback College student fired for attending Trump rally
Former Saddleback College student Danielle Reiss was recently terminated from her contract with the Pop Off Agency after posting a picture of herself on Instagram at the Trump rally on Sept. 13 in Henderson, Nevada holding a “Make America Great Again” sign. She received an email from Ben Silvers, the president and chief financial officer of Pop Off on Sept. 17, terminating their professional relationship.
“As an American citizen, the First Amendment guarantees the right to freedom of expression,” Reiss told the Lariat on Oct. 15 prior to posting on twitter. “Diversity and equality aren’t limited to what side of the political spectrum you’re on.”
Reiss consulted a lawyer and spent days reaching out to different news outlets and well known names to get her story out in the world. Future Female Leaders of America, Courtney Holland, Robby Starbuck and several other verified Twitter and Instagram accounts showed their support of Reiss’ First Amendment rights.
The Pop Off is a limited-liability company based out of Boston, Massachusetts that started in 2019. It’s mission is to assist artists in helping their “art pop off”.
“The Daily Caller reached out to Pop Off but did not receive a response in time for publication,” said the Caller’s Brianna Lyman reported in an article.
Since the story has gained publicity, the Pop Off has made it’s Instagram account private.
“Freedom of speech is recognized as a human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said Elvin Egemenoglu in an article for Cornell Law School.
At this time, Reiss is not planning on filing a law suit.
“It’s a clear violation of the First Amendment,” Reiss’ friend Brooke Barnidge told the Lariat. “The company didn’t think before sending that email. To be fired over personal beliefs is ridiculous to me. She has a case.”
The Pop Off has not made any public statements regarding the issue.
Erin Sundberg is editor-at-large located in Alabama