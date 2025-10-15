Food truck driver killed, one injured in rollover crash in Santa Ana
10/15/2025 Multimedia, News
A 67-year-old food driver identified as Richardson Ayala was thrown from his vehicle late Tuesday night in Santa Ana after a collision with another vehicle.
Ayala tried to make a left hand turn into oncoming traffic, when a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling in the opposite direction ran into him.
This caused the food truck to flip, which ejected Ayala, with the food truck ultimately landing on Ayala crushing him.
Firefighters pronounced Ayala dead at the scene, while the unidentified driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
Police don’t suspect DUI, and the cause of the crash is still
You must be logged in to post a comment.