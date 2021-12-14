Fire alarm set off by debris dust
The LRC building fire alarm was set off this morning at around 10:30 a.m. It has been speculated that debris dust from construction might have been the cause, according to campus police.
Based on the police report, there was some internal construction being done on the first floor of the LRC and the debris within the air triggered the fire alarm that caught students by surprise.
“To the best that we can determine, there was some ongoing construction taking place in the building,” Lieutenant Mike Betzler said. “From what we can tell, that there was apparently set off by dust in the air in a confined space and likely the dust in the room is what triggered the fire alarm.”
During the evacuation, 3 students were trapped inside the elevator for a few moments, but were freed shortly before the campus police arrived on the scene.
