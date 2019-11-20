English Department hosts Putrid Poetry Party to celebrate bad poetry
The Putrid Poetry Party Celebrated the unintentionally hilarious poems of William McGonagall and other individuals while providing students with information about the English Department last Wednesday in room 145 at the Health and Sciences Building. The room where the event took place was full of attendees and poems by professional poets and singers such as Justin Bieber, Jewel Kilcher and Chance the Rapper were shared alongside poems made by individuals in the audience.