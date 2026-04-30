Dr. Lonita Cordova announced as new President of Saddleback College
It was announced on April 21 that the South Orange County Community College District has chosen Dr. Lonita Cordova as the new president of Saddleback College. Chancellor Julianna M. Asperin Barnes released in an email that she will assume the presidency on July 1 this summer.
After President Elliot Stern announced his retirement in Oct. 7 of last year, the SOCCCD consulted with the Board of Trustees and underwent a national search for his replacement. This included reviewing feedback from interviews performed by the Consultation Council, Chancellor’s Executive Council, campus open forums and interviews conducted by the board.
“Dr. Cordova brings a strong record of leadership, student-centered innovation, and a deep commitment to equity, access, and student success,” said Chancellor Barnes in her statement. “Throughout the selection process, she distinguished herself through her vision for advancing academic excellence, strengthening workforce pathways, and fostering an inclusive and supportive campus environment.”
The Chancellor stated that Cordova’s election centers around her abilities to contribute to Inspire 2035, SOCCCD’s ten year plan to enhance student succession in associate degrees, transfers to universities, and training for the workforce. This plan spreads throughout community colleges across Southern California.
President of the SOCCCD Board of Trustees Carolyn Inmon expresses their confidence in Dr. Cordova’s ability to contribute to the district’s goal of “high-quality educational opportunities that transform lives and strengthen our communities.”
In Dr. Stern’s latest update, he looks back and reflects on his time as President, and gives insight on new projects taking place after his resignation, such as re-siting and replacing the old TAS building.
“Dr. Cordova is just the kind of student-centered, tech-savvy, innovative leader that Saddleback needs and deserves to lead the march into the future and to maintain the college’s reputation for excellence across the state and nation,” said Dr. Stern in a statement. “Her reputation as an effective leader and advocate for students is founded on a firm belief in the power of human connection to inspire and drive change for good.”
The Office of Public Affairs shared in a statement that Dr. Cordova will give opportunities announced in the coming weeks to meet and engage with students on campus.
To view the official statement, SOCCCD’s announcement can be accessed through the district’s website.
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