Disney announces official details for California Adventure’s ‘A Touch of Disney’ food and beverage event
Everything you need to know about Disney’s upcoming ticketed event
Nearly a year after closing due to COVID-19, Disneyland announces that it will be holding a food and beverage event in the California Adventure park located in Anaheim. This ticketed event allows guests to experience their favorite treats and views once again.
The official event begins March 18, with the end date unknown. The event will run from Thursdays to Mondays, opening at noon and closing at 8 p.m.
Multiple dining locations will be opening, such as Adorable Snowman Frozen Treats, Lamplight Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill, Carthay Circle Lounge and much more. Carthay Circle and the Lamplight Lounge will be open for outdoor dining through reservation which will be available online beginning March 11.
Karen McClintock, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts food & beverage content relations manager, wrote an official Disney Parks Foodie Guide for A Touch of Disney. McClintock shares the complete list of dining opportunities available for the event.
“I am thrilled to share our Foodie Guide to A Touch of Disney at Disney California Adventure park!” McClintock stated.
New dining experiences will be introduced and used as an example to promote minimal contact with others. Mobile ordering for select locations will be available through the Disneyland mobile app.
Mobile check-in and walk-up will be available for both Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge, which are the only locations offering outdoor seating.
“We encourage you to take advantage of mobile order on the Disneyland mobile app for added convenience and promote contactless payment,” McClintock said.
While the event is taking place in California Adventure, some Disneyland classics will also be making their way across the park. Fan favorites such as the Dole Whip from the Enchanted Tiki Room and the Monte Cristo sandwich from New Orleans Square are confirmed to be available as well.
Disney snack carts will be accessible and running, and guests will be able to indulge in Buena Vista Street Popcorn and Willie’s Churro cart. The popcorn cart will offer regular popcorn as well as caramel popcorn. Willie’s Churro cart will offer a regular churro, along with a Fluffernutter Churro that is topped with peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce and chocolate chips.
Vending carts will be offering an assortment of Disney staples like ice cream, cotton candy, Mickey Pretzels and more. Souvenir novelties will be available at restaurants, stalls and carts as well.
This event offers a range of different types of food and beverages. From sweet to savory items, Disney made sure not to skip out on dessert. The event will also offer different types of alcoholic beverages for guests over 18-years-old.
The introductory ticket price is set to be $75 for guests ages three and over. While this may be a steep price to pay for only one visit to the park, this ticket includes a $25 “A Touch of Disney” card, which would be redeemable for food and nonalcoholic beverages for participating locations within the resort.
The first round of tickets to the event has sold out, but more will be released on a rolling basis by Disney. Additional details such as health and safety regulations can be found at Disneyland.com/ATouchofDisney.