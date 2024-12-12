‘Crunch Week’ Comes to Saddleback College
Crunch Week flyers show the different offerings from the LRC this week. Jim Marsoobian | Lariat
Well, it’s finally that time of the year: finals week. And to help combat the oncoming stress about exams and projects, Saddleback College is offering an abundance of amenities, refreshments, giveaways, and opportunities to relax during the upcoming final week and a half of the semester.
As Saddleback College’s website puts it, “Finals are just around the corner, and we’re here to help you power through it!”
The events will take place both outside of and on the second floor of the Learning Resource Center building.
The first activity started on Dec. 10 with free donuts and pizza offered as well as free LEGO building sets to make, to relieve stress.
According to the Saddleback website, school days between Thursday Dec. 12 and the last day of the fall semester, Dec. 18, will host tutoring, study zones “that create the perfect atmosphere for focus,” free food and drink offerings “to keep your energy up and your mind sharp,” recharge zones, and other daily activities.
Furthermore, on both Thursday Dec. 12 and Monday Dec. 16 there will be therapy dogs coming to visit the campus in front of the main entrance to the LRC building.
The event is hosted by Orange County Animal Allies which is a non-profit organization “whose programs are aimed at saving the lives of animals by providing community education, emergency resources, and referral services to Orange County community residents.”
The therapy dogs will be visiting between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those days. “These furry friends are here to shower you with calm and comfort, boosting your spirits and helping you power through those exams,” states the college’s website.
“We can’t wait to see you there for a week filled with success, community, and a sprinkle of fun! Let’s crush those finals together!”
Good luck on your finals, Bobcats!
