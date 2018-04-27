CRIME LOG: Saddleback College police department
April’s series of events collected on Saddleback’s police blotter
Tuesday, April 3
Officers responded to a reported incident of “disturbing the peace” at the Business and General Science building’s room 338 at 3:07 p.m.
A skateboard violation occurred in the Fine Arts building at 3:19 p.m.
Wednesday, April 4
Officers responded to a 911 call out in an elevator in the Science building at 9 a.m.
Officers issued a citation to a vehicle off campus at the I-5 freeway at the Crown Valley exit at 11 a.m.
A skateboard violation occurred at the campus wonderwall at 1:52 p.m.
Officers issued a citation to a vehicle in Lot 9 at 2:41 p.m.
Thursday, April 5
Officers issued a citation to a vehicle in Lot 9 at 10:34 a.m.
A skateboard violation occurred in Lot 11 at 2:42 p.m.
Friday, April 6
A non-injury traffic accident occurred off campus at The Shops at Mission Viejo around Crown Valley Parkway at 3:56 p.m.
Monday, April 9
Officers responded to a 911 call out from the Student Services Center’s second-floor hotline at 12:48 p.m.
Officers stopped a vehicle at College Drive East and Security Road at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 10
A larceny or theft incident occurred in the golf driving range’s storage area at 11:05 a.m.
Officers called for a tow service in Lot 9 due to the vehicle’s possession of five or more unpaid parking citations at 11:06 p.m.
Officers reported a snake in Lot 4B’s hammery at 6:12 p.m.
Wednesday, April 11
Officers stopped a vehicle at the south Marguerite Parkway entrance at 12:39 p.m.
A parked hit-and-run occurred in Lot 5 at 1:32 p.m.
Thursday, April 12
Officers stopped a vehicle in Lot 13 at 9:19 a.m.
Officers stopped a vehicle in Lot 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Officers reported a snake in the Learning Resource Center between the LRC and Fine Arts stairs at 2:20 p.m.
Officers issued a citation to a vehicle on Marguerite Parkway at 5:07 p.m.
A skateboard violation occurred in the Fine Arts building at 5:45 p.m.
Friday, April 13
Officers responded to a vandalism incident in Lot 12 at 1:38 p.m.
A larceny or theft incident occurred in the Student Services Center’s bookstore at 2:09 p.m.
Officers reported a snake in the Learning Resource Center’s wonder sign at 2:16 p.m.
A skateboard violation occurred in the Learning Resource Center’s wonder sign at 7:13 p.m.
Monday, April 16
Officers stopped a vehicle in Lot 9 at 3:31 p.m.
A skateboard violation occurred in the Learning Resource Center at 4:21 p.m.
Tuesday, April 17
Officers responded to a reported incident of “disturbing the peace” around the Business and General Science’s coffee cart at 3:13 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18
Officers responded to a vandalism incident in Village 2 at 2:51 p.m.
Thursday, April 19
A non-injury traffic accident occurred in Lot 10 at 11:54 a.m.
Officers responded to a reported criminal incident of “lewd conduct in public” around Lot 1 and M building at 5:39 p.m.
Saturday, April 21
Officers stopped a vehicle in Lot 13 at 11:47 a.m.
Monday, April 23
Officers stopped a vehicle in Lot 13 at 6:05 p.m.
Officers responded to a criminal incident involving the misuse of a disabled placard in Lot 9 at 6:12 p.m.
Officers responded to a vandalism incident in the Business and General Sciences building at 6:37 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24
Officers responded to a public assist incident which involved requested medical transport and police assistance in the Student Services Center at 9:08 a.m.
Officers reported a rattlesnake in the warehouse at 10:55 a.m.
Wednesday, April 25
Officers responded to an illegally parked vehicle in the Student Services Center’s disabled parking at 10:02 a.m. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle upon arrival.