Confirmed: the Saddleback College sports stadium to open June 2020
Cory Wathen, Vice President of Administrative Services at Saddleback College, gives insight to the new stadium.
The Saddleback College sports stadium was scheduled to open fall of 2019, according to the school’s website. The stadium, which is still under serious construction, was given a new tentative completion date.
Vice President of Administrative Services, Cory Wathen, confirmed with the district project manager overseeing the stadium project that… At this time, the tentative completion date for the stadium is June of 2020.
“The contractor is still PCL Construction Services,” Wathen said. “There are several subcontractors that are involved in the project under PCL which come and go as necessary to complete their trade work.”
Published reports conflict about how much money the Saddleback College stadium will cost in total. Wathen said, “the overall project budget is $62 million; the design-build contract with PCL Construction Services is $52 million.”
When asked what has caused such a delay in completing the stadium, Wathen stated, “The delays are attributed primarily to weather, the time for the project to be reviewed and approved by the Division of the State Architect’s office, and procurement and fabrication of the steel.”
The Saddleback College stadium will feature 8,000 seats and will host NCAA track and field events. Local high school football teams who have crowded games will hold/play them at the complex.
The state-of-the-art stadium will include a turf field for both football and soccer, Wi-Fi technology throughout, as well as team meeting rooms and a modern press box.