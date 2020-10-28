College student’s opinion on the second 2020 presidential debate
The second presidential debate was nothing new, so don’t be afraid if you missed it. Thursday night was just another recap of the initial debate, with fewer interruptions from President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden looking deep into our souls through the camera.
Kristen Welker, who should be crowned “Mother moderator,” tackled the task of controlling Trump’s short attention span. Let’s face it, the mute button after the two-minute response still didn’t stop Trump from getting his two cents in. Nevertheless, he was very polite as he excused himself before each interruption.
As a student during the pandemic, there is nothing I miss more than experiencing campus life and spending time with my friends, which is just one of the reasons why we all want to know what our future leader has in plan for the country throughout this pandemic. Trump has made it clear that he is most likely immune now that he has been cured of COVID-19 and Biden claims that he’s going to take care of us all.
So, nothing new, right? Pretty much.
Trump claims that his timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine is more accurate than scientists’ and urges the idea that schools must immediately open. Once again, allowing Biden to look into the camera and reassure the teachers of America.
“Not that many of you are going to die, don’t worry about it,” Biden said.
Is that a hint of sarcasm we hear in your voice, former Vice President Biden?
Both candidate’s ability to answer a single question seems to be another theme throughout Thursday night. If you weren’t sitting on the edge of your seat with both fists clenched in your hair as you yelled, “Just answer the f——ing question!” or “stop talking!” then you probably changed the channel or had something better to do.
Now the moment we have all been waiting for, Biden’s son and his relationships with China and Ukraine. Biden gets the opportunity to defend his honor. At this point, Trump’s patience is being tested as he struggles against the urge to talk over the moderator as she questions Biden.
The debate on this topic quickly turns over to Trump’s affiliation with China. Welker dives into the topic of Trump’s financial history and brings up the most recent claim about his bank account in China. He denies that the account even exists anymore while Biden presses on foreign policy and how he will make China play by international rules when he becomes president.
By now, we all know that Biden has no problem mocking Trump when it comes to his planning. Both have not made it clear whether or not they have a plan. Biden taunts Trump because he doesn’t have one and the American people won’t get one unless it will come along with the infrastructure plan he has been talking about for the past four years.
Regarding healthcare, Trump compares Biden’s socialistic plan with Bernie Sanders’, which seems somewhat hilarious to Biden.
“He’s a very confused guy,” Biden said. “He thinks he’s running against somebody else. He’s running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them.”
We all know the man is confused, Biden. Thanks for taking one for the team.
Welker moves on to questions about immigration and asks Trump about what he plans to do with the 545 children separated from their parents. He claims that he would love to help them, but then he concludes that they’re “so well taken care of.” So which is it, President Trump?
Can we also talk about how much Trump loves to compare himself to Abraham Lincoln when discussing institutional racism and what he has done for the black community? He stated that he is “the least racist person in this room,” which solicits a response from Biden.
“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.”
In the past, Trump has dismissed white supremacy groups’ unruly behavior like the Proud Boys and has failed to condemn the far-right neo-Nazi group. The irony of Trump’s claim about being the least racist person in the room while addressing Welker was overwhelming.
This final debate has most likely reassured the American people on who they have decided to vote for as the United States’ next president. With election day just a couple of weeks away and Biden currently leading in the polls, it seems that the American people’s minds have already been made up.