Collective memory: Understanding generational impacts of mass atrocities
Mass atrocities throughout history have left devastating psychological scars on individuals and communities, a factor often overlooked in the broader discussion of their impact. Scholars within the field of humanities argue that while economic and environmental factors are crucial in understanding conflicts, the study of psychological trauma offers unique insights into the human cost of such tragedies.
A community focusing on trauma survivors, particularly those affected by the Armenian genocide and the Holocaust, has emerged as a critical voice in this area. Highlighting these personal stories foster greater understanding of lived experiences. These efforts highlight the harsh realities faced by individuals during these events and demonstrate how past trauma continues to shape future generations.
As global attention turns to the current Palestinian conflict, the work of these communities underscores the importance of centering human experiences in understanding modern crises. Public engagement platforms like NPR play a pivotal role in making these stories accessible to a wider audience. However, sensitive information can be lost without a clear framework for understanding the nuances of such trauma.
By exploring how personal accounts from historical atrocities are communicated and received, we can focus on individual experiences and promote awareness and foster empathy. These insights are vital in contextualizing the ongoing struggles in Palestine, where understanding the human cost is key to addressing the broader conflict.
Dr. Panagoula (Youly) Diamanti-Karanou, a Political Science expert from Northeastern University specializing in ethnic conflict in the Balkan region, stresses the need for researchers and students studying trauma from mass atrocities to possess a deep understanding of the subject.
Dr. Diamanti-Karanou says that surface-level knowledge is insufficient for grasping the complexities of such conflicts and their lasting effects on victims and communities.
She highlights how trauma from the Armenian genocide, which ended in 1916, continues to shape the collective identity of Armenians today. This trauma fosters a collective memory, a shared set of experiences within a community, that often defines their identity and preserves their connection to the past.
Such collective memories, Dr. Diamanti-Karanou explains, serve as a bond among survivors and their descendants, rooted in the enduring impact of a shared historical atrocity.
Her insights underline the importance of comprehensive education for people aiming to study how genocide plays a role in shaping group identities, a factor crucial for understanding ongoing mass atrocities.
In fact, the psychological effects of genocide extend beyond the first generation of survivors, deeply influencing second and third generations. Dr. Youly said that while the conflict itself is not central to the daily lives of these descendants, its impact persists through shared memories, family stories, and personal writings.
Second-generation descendants are often motivated to share their experiences to raise awareness of the lasting effects of the trauma.
Later generations have a unique role in preserving this history. Because they were not direct witnesses to the atrocities, second and third generations can approach these narratives with less overwhelming pain, enabling them to support their elders in sharing their stories.
By verbalizing these experiences and documenting them, they ensure that future generations can remain connected to their history while fostering broader understanding of the genocide’s continuation.
Research on the Holocaust and Armenian genocide reveals significant biological impacts of intergenerational trauma, offering parallels to the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinian communities.
Lori Lefkovitz, Director of the Jewish Studies Program at Northeastern University and an expert in Holocaust studies, highlights the concept of epigenetics. This phenomenon involves the transmission of stress hormones from survivors of trauma to their descendants, affecting second and third generations.
Lefkovitz, whose family includes survivors of the Holocaust, her father was liberated from Buchenwald, and her mother sought refuge in Siberia, underscores how trauma leaves a lasting biological imprint on future generations.
The biological and psychological weight of intergenerational trauma underscores the broader implications for communities experiencing conflict today, such as in Palestine.
Understanding the lasting impact of trauma can inform efforts to address not only the immediate needs of survivors but also the enduring struggles faced by their descendants.
Navigating the complexities of intergenerational trauma offers crucial insights into the profound and lasting impacts of mass atrocities.
By examining the experiences of survivors and their descendants through academic research and personal accounts, people gain a deeper understanding of how past atrocities continue to shape communities today.
Just as historical genocides have left enduring legacies, the ongoing struggles in Palestine demonstrate how trauma can transcend generations, influencing identity, resilience, and collective memory.
By learning from past atrocities and the methodologies used to study their effects, society can better address the psychological and social challenges faced by communities enduring conflict today, fostering empathy and more informed approaches to global crises.
You must be logged in to post a comment.