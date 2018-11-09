Broken hearts of California
What is happening in California right now??
Firefighter Captain Mike Kreza was struck down by a young driver under the influence early Saturday morning and pronounced dead Monday, October 5th.
Last night, October 7th, an ex-US Marine opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, killing 11 college students and a law enforcement officer. The shooter is identified as 28 years old, Ian David Long.
Long was a member of the Marines for five years as a trained machine gunner and was a heavily decorated soldier, reaching the rank of Corporal. It is unknown if Long was released with honorable or dishonorable charges, but when Long returned to his home in Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, he became a victim to post-traumatic stress. Investigators believe this was a reason the ex-marine targeted one of his frequently visited hangouts.
The officer was Sgt. Ron Helus, 54. And is being hailed as a hero as he was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene. Sadly, Helus received multiple gunshot wounds during the face off with Long and was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
But Ventura County can’t catch a breath as the entire area is torched in flames from multiple brush fires. Late Thursday afternoon, the Hill fire sparked around the Hill Canyon area and by evening it has scorched up to 7,000 acres. Residents from more than 1,200 homes have evacuated.
The second fire burned near Woolsey Canyon Road. By Thursday evening, the Woolsey fire has burned 2,000 acres and continues to grow.
Both fires are predicted to head West towards the coastlines.
And then, the Camp Fire is at large in the Feather River Canyon, near Paradise, up in Northern California. Burning 1,000 buildings and homes, and reportedly killing multiple people, the Camp Fire is fast moving and has invaded into Chico. By 2:30 Thursday afternoon, the fire has scorched more than 20,000 acres.
With powerful Santa Ana winds, all three fires have outpaced firefighters and have no hopes of containment until a later date.
Again – what the h is going on right now??
As news reports of devastating events are consistently televised, it gives one the impression: Death is at large and ruthless.
The only thing I can say is: take one second at a time, be aware of your surroundings, and simply tell those close to you, you love them, as anything could happen.