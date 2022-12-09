Bobcats clinch state title
The Saddleback Bobcats women’s soccer team clinched the California state title for the first time in school history. The Bobcats beat Chaffey College 2-0 at American River College in Sacramento.
The championship was the first state championship for Saddleback in any sport since 2015, which ended a seven year drought.
The first half was tightly contested throughout and ended scoreless after 45 minutes. Before the second half was able to begin, lighting struck near the field and rain ensued for 75 minutes.
The Bobcats scored late in the game to grab both goals, the first goal was scored by forward Kylie Beau as she tipped home a cross from Averee Campos that was rolling towards the goal line in the 71st minute. Beau was named the most outstanding player in the tournament as she scored three goals in the two games played. Beu along with her teammates Averee Campos Zoe Chung well was named to the All-OEC First team. The second goal was scored off an amazing free kick from Zoe Chung, the goal was scored off a tight angle in the 87th minute. Chung’s kick was curled in from the left side of the field and went straight into the net from the free kick.
Lizbeth De Loera was named the OEC Offensive MVP for an incredible performance this season. De Loera tailed 12 conference goals and 16 as the Bobcats advanced to State.
Chloe Green, Alyssa Sims and Alexa Livingstone were named to the All-OEC Second Team.
