Black History Month festival brings heart and soul to the Saddleback Quad
Student Life Office and ASG in Saddleback hosted their annual Black History Month Celebration honoring black culture at the Quad on Feb. 9. The festival featured music by Lyrical Groove, food served by Felix’s BBQ with Soul and tents that featured Black History from its leaders, figures and accomplishments.
“The purpose of today’s Black History Month Festival is to let people know about Black culture,” Nina Rose Hawthorne, a lead mentor in campus life, said. ”Let the people who have African American just sit on our campus, feel welcome.”
It is also to remember the impact in the Black community and not only celebrate the people on campus, “but also the voices and efforts made throughout history to bring awareness, justice, equality for the African-American community here in the U.S.” Tally Mataitusi, work study student in the multicultural center and member of the Den said.
The event was surrounded by Black culture and history with booths featuring accomplishments, leaders and figures that inspired many such as Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson among others, with displays and posters. It also featured the many accomplishments the community has made that contributed to U.S. society.
“These people specifically have made history in such amazing ways, and they’ve strived to make history,” Alexis Chrodirker, a student worker said. “Not only that, but they’ve made excellent discoveries, and medicine and everything. And they’re so amazing for our community.”
The celebration also had booths featuring on campus programs such as the MENtorship program and the Den which is a multicultural department that tailors the book selection to which history month they are celebrating and a painting booth.
“We have a very much diverse community and that we want to also raise awareness around our Black students, Black faculty, Black staff members, and be able to share with the entire campus the importance,” Gullermo Vasquez, a success coach and a staff advisor for the MENtorship program, said.
Lunch was served by Felix BBQ with Soul featuring some of their soul food menu including cornbread and candied yams.
San Diego based band Lyrical Groove performed live at the Quad with blues music and helped give the festival its heart and soul. The band performed songs and poems based on black culture and coming together as one with many in the quad dancing and vibing along.
“I think it adds another layer of appreciation for the dynamics and diversity of historical connections,” Kendrick Dial, the lead singer of Lyrical Groove, said. “Much of our music, you know, has a message that has been or resides around the black experience. And so looking at different aspects of history, and just how we navigated life, overcome challenges, leaning into the resilience and the healing of that experience.”
The festival’s atmosphere, shaped by the music and presentations, helped students feel seen on campus and fostered a strong sense of community.
“I think it helps to create that greater sense of community, as well as once again, you know, just kind of helping other students to kind of experience, you know, some other cultures and some other things that I was talking about, the food itself. The band that we’re going to be having, it’s a more spoken word,” Chris Hargraves, the director of Student Life, said.
The goal of this celebration is to help students remember the Black community and how their culture impacted the U.S. from their accomplishments, historical figures and a push for an equal society.
“We’ve made a lot of progress, but we still have progress to make to make sure that everyone, no matter the color of their skin, no matter their background, will feel as welcome, loved, supported, has equal opportunity,” Mataitusi said.
This is one of many events Saddleback is hosting during Black History Month with many more to come.
