Automotive Department will soon receive Career Education Trailer at Saddleback College.
12/18/2019 Multimedia, News, Video
Saddleback College’s Automotive and other Carrier Technical Education departments will be receiving a thirty thousand dollar Carrier Technical Education Trailer that will be used to Drive around to multiple locations and help teach and recruit people into these programs. Although many other departments will use the trailer all of the funding used to purchase it was covered by the Strong Workforce Grant which was acquired by the Automotive department. The Trailer should be available for use by the first or second week of January 2020.