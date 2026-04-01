ASG hosts Mulan movie night for Women’s History Month
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Associated Student Government at Saddleback hosted a Mulan movie night at the Multicultural Center in room CC 104 on Mar. 25. The event featured the classic Disney film Mulan (1998) along with coloring activities and snacks like pizza.
“The purpose of tonight’s movie night is to really commemorate Woman’s History Month and how far we’ve gone,” said Elise Ho, the vice president of ASG. “I think it’s amazing to have a month dedicated to us, but honestly, for me, it’s an everyday thing, and I’m so happy to see women empowerment, and I’m happy to have a focus on it specifically.”
The ASG events committee, including six women in the committee, chose Mulan because they saw it as the perfect film to embrace not only the strength and courage of women, but also the diverse culture on campus.
“Not only does it show off a lot of culture, Asian heritage and all that, but it’s also Women’s History Month,” said Logan Doyle, the Interclub Council admin coordinator. “So we’re also supporting women, strong, independent women.”
Ho said that the film is a great example to not only show children, but any age group or background. Mulan is an inspiration to be the person you wanna be.
“It’s not just a movie, it’s a way to empower people,” said Ho, “it’s a way to remind yourself of what you want to do.”
Many saw the film not just as a way students could relive their childhood, but also as a way to showcase women being able to break stereotypes and barriers.
“I believe that Mulan is a really great movie to highlight because it goes through just like different versions of what a woman is or what a woman can be,” Leilai Diaz said, a dreamer resource specialist at Saddleback. “It’s you know, taking on women, women can do anything.”
Diaz said that since most students identify as first-gen, they can break down stereotypes about going to college for the first time which parallels being in the new environment Mulan faced in her story.
“Mulan is in a new environment that she doesn’t even know, but she’s heard ancestors talk about,” Diaz said. “So we just wanted to explore that.”
The event not only celebrated the empowerment of women through Mulan, but also helped foster community and create friendships across campus through the film, activities and snacks.
“It’s nice that we have an event that brings everyone together and it’s welcoming,” said Maki Cotter, a student who attended. “I think the celebration of Women’s Month is a nice shadow and Mulan is a fun thing we can watch and bond over.”
The film, alongside the event as a whole, helped convey that Saddleback is a place where you can find opportunities in a new environment, come together as a community and no matter who you are always celebrated.
“There’s no discrimination against, you know, women can’t do things that are subtle back, and I think all genders are celebrated here,” said Cotter.
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