Active Ride Shop closes its doors
Southern California says goodbye to their neighborhood skate shop
Active Ride Shop, a local chain that has been providing kids with their first skate experiences and introducing them to skate culture, has closed all their stores as of Friday, Jan. 10.
Managers of the over a dozen Active Ride Shop stores hopped onto a conference call Friday morning with their CEO. They were all given the news that the company was filing for bankruptcy and their stores would be closing their doors for the last time on Saturday.
Employees were blindsided by the news. Not only were they losing their jobs, they were losing the relationships and bonds they had formed during their time there. Sachil Bengogullari, assistant store manager at the Santa Ana location and a student at Saddleback College, had been working at Active for what would have been 3 years this February.
“I think it was overall a mix of emotions,” said Bengogullari, speaking on the mood of the store during its last day. “A lot of gratitude though, for the brand and the people. You know how much we’ve all grown together, so it was weird thinking that it was done.”
The scene at the Active Ride Shop in the Irvine Spectrum Saturday night was hectic. Only 2 employees were present to handle the crowd of customers shopping their closing deals. The racks and walls were picked dry. Later that day the Irvine Company sent a maintenance man to paint all the windows black.
Some big names in the industry acknowledged the death of the skate chain including Bobby Kim, or Bobby Hundreds, co founder of the Hundreds streetwear brand.
RIP Active Ride Shop. Thank you for the years ❤️.
— Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) January 13, 2020
Active’s lender Gem Cap Lending plans on selling all intellectual property, fixtures, and whatever inventory is left.