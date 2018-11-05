A quick guide to the propositions on the ballot
Since voting is approaching quickly, here’s a quick guide to all of the propositions that are going to be on this years ballot. Remember to always do your own research and look into these issues thoroughly. Polls are open from November 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Proposition 1: Housing Programs and Veterans’ Loans Bond: This proposition would authorize $4 billion in general obligation bonds to fund existing affordable housing programs and more access to grants and loans for low-income residents, veterans and farmworkers. It would also allow for more housing to be constructed in certain areas and build and renovate rentals.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Yes. This proposition would increase state costs to repay the bonds being borrowed which would average to about $170 million yearly and would span over the next 35 years.
Proposition 2: Bonds to Fund Existing Housing Programs for Those with Mental Illness: This proposition would allow $2 million more in funding for the No Place Like Home program which provides housing for those who are homeless and suffer with mental illness.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Yes and no. The state would be using up somewhere from $120-140 million but this money has already been set aside it would just be used towards this specific program but either way the money is already there.
Proposition 3: An $8.9 Billion Water Bond: This proposition would authorize an $8.9 billion water bond that would fund projects to protect water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, groundwater sustainability and storage.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Yes. This proposition would increase state costs to repay the bonds being borrowed which would come out to around $430 million per year over the next 40 years.
Proposition 4: Children’s Hospital Bond: This proposition would authorize $1.5 billion in bonds to fund construction, expansion, renovation and equipment for qualifying children’s hospitals.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Yes. This proposition would increase state costs to repay the bonds being borrowed which would come out to about $80 million a year and would span the next 35 years.
Proposition 5: Real Estate Property Tax Break for Certain Property Owners: This proposition would change requirements for homeowners over 55, severely disabled homeowners, and contaminated or disaster destroyed property. They would be able to take a portion of their lowered property tax base with them if they were to sell or move.
*Is there a fiscal impact?* Yes. Schools and local governments could lose over $100 million in annual taxes and that could grow to around $1 billion per year which would cause the state to fill those losses.
Proposition 6: Gas Tax Repeal: This proposition would repeal the gas tax and other fuel and car fees. Although it rolls back certain fees, it also eliminates funding for certain road repair and maintenance along with public transportation as the taxes are the funding for certain repairs and public transportation.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Yes. The state would lose around $5.1 billion yearly from the loss of the tax and a majority of this money goes towards road repair and public transportation.
Proposition 7: Daylight Savings Time: This proposition would repeal the 1949 law that created daylight savings time which means we would no longer move our clocks with spring and fall.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Definitely not.
Proposition 8: Dialysis Clinic Limitations: This proposition would regulate the amount that dialysis clinics charge for treatments. If a dialysis clinic were to exceed the limit, they would be penalized and rebates would be offered to patients. It also prohibits clinics from refusing to treat patients based on their income source.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Hard to tell, it could swing either way for both local and state governments. Could be a positive or negative thing.
Proposition 10: Rent Control: This proposition would expand the local governments authority and allow them to make restrictions on residential property or to expand existing rent control policies.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: This one depends. Since the local government would have the ability to control rent they could raise, lower, or keep rent the same which dictates whether there would be any impact at all.
Proposition 11: Private paramedic break time policies: This proposition would require private sector paramedics to remain on-call during work breaks (both meal and rest) and it would eliminate some employer liability.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Possibly. There would likely be a positive impact on local governments as there would be some lower costs and higher revenues.
Proposition 12: Specific cage sizes for farm animals: This proposition would establish requirements for cage sizes for farm animals and if the standards are not met, the products would be banned from being sold.
*Is there a fiscal impact?*: Possibly. There could be a decrease in state income if farms do not adhere to the new requirements.
*Wondering where Proposition 9 went? It was removed by the California Supreme Court because it was actually really weird.