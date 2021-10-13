Huntington Beach oil spill impacts coastal and ocean wildlife
On Oct. 2, an oil pipeline off the coast of Southern California burst, allowing 144,000 gallons of crude oil to spill into the Pacific Ocean, off the shore of Huntington Beach, creating an environmental hazard. With the spillage, dead wildlife immediately began showing up in Crystal Cove.
Katrina Foley, Orange County Supervisor, sailing from Catalina saw dolphins swimming through oil. The Ocean Institute is working closely with the Pacific Mammal Center to assist with wildlife affected by this terrible oil spill. According to Selena Anderson, of the wildlife center, she advises against people trying to help.
Snowy plovers, already a threatened bird, are showing up in numbers at the Oiled Wildlife Care facility. To date, they have collected 25 living, oil covered birds. Before they can be cleaned of the oil they are given first aid, warmth and rest. Hopefully they can be released in the following two weeks, if they survive, said Michael Ziccardi, director of the Network.
Beaches in Huntington and Dana Point are now open and boats are going in and out of the Dana Point Harbor. Newport Beach is opened as well.
Wildlife in trouble?” Call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network 877-823-6926
You must be logged in to post a comment.