14-year-old OC entrepreneur sells rights to locker-safe skateboard company
“Energetic, creative, entrepreneur, and ADHD,” are just a few words that the “Lockerboard ” skateboard inventor, is what Carson Kropfl says about himself.
In late Feb. the young 14-year-old Kropfl, sold the rights to his $300,000 skateboard company to Wham-O. Wham-O is the toy manufacturer for many classic products such as Frisbee and Slip ‘N Slide.
“Wham-O bought the rights to my company Lockerboard, two weeks ago, so the manufacturing of my product is more professional,” says Kropfl.
After blowing up on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and signing with the Virgin Group’s, Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, Kropfl’s company “Lockerboard,” grew 300%. The investment by Branson and the publicity of being featured on Shark Tank was followed by the buying of the company by Wham-o.
“I’ve been working on this for the past couple years and it is finally coming together now that my company was bought by a big company,” says Kropfl.
The past couple years have been a whirlwind for the just now highschooler. After participating in Shark Tank, Kropfl was also featured on TedX for a Ted talk. Not only did Kropfl perform a speech on Ted talk, he also spoke to the business department at USC, as well as Pepperdine University.
“Those are awards that I got. One from the mayor of San Clemente. Then I got entrepreneur of the year in 2017. I have a few more, so I have a lot of awards and cool stuff,” says Kropfl. “I’ve done a Ted talk too, which was nerve racking.”
Kropfl remembers the night before the big speech, as one of the most “nerve racking” of his life. Kropfl and mother, Carrie, rewrote the speech last minute because of a new spark of inspiration. Although Kropfl said that he had the previous speech memorized, he believed that the new speech would reach the audience more fluidly.
“Lockerboard world headquarters,” has walls displayed with lockerboard prototypes. The wall consists of mishapen boards to square-off final products, in line from first designs to the last. Kropfl hand developed over 250 lockerboards before finalizing his board. Kropfl twists one of the boards in his hand feeling for the evenly sanded edges that allow for swift tricks and easy riding.
Living close to the beach and skating to school helped Kropfl to design the answer to his daily dilemma of where to store his skateboard while at school. His shaggy hair alludes to his theme of a beach skate kid, which he perfectly follows along with his Vans “Off the wall” long sleeve.
In the first stages of Lockerboard, the skate company, Vans, donated unused skateboard decks to his company so they could be repurposed. Repurposing skateboards contributed to the recycling and reducing waste that Kropfl was first inspired by. Being a young kid looking for a cheap solution, Kropfl was on the lookout. After finding his first board free at a garage sale, Kropfl started tinkering.
Before the invention of Lockerboard, Kropfl didn’t feel so cool. Growing up he dealt with bullying and feeling different because of his diagnosed ADHD.
“People tell me I have ADHD, like teachers, they wanted me to take Adderall, but my mom didn’t want me too. It keeps me creative, like the way I am, an outgoing entrepreneur,” says Kropfl.
Kropfl says that his ADHD helps him to come up with many diverse ideas. He says that without it he wouldn’t be the “business savvy” kid that he is today.
Kropfl is coming up with new ideas all the time. He and his mom like to bounce ideas off each other to see if anything sticks. More recently Kropfl has been designing new gadgets and gizmos for Lockerboard.
“I won’t give away any ideas. I’ve been collaborating with a company to make a sustainable product that can go on a skateboard,” says Kropfl.
With new ideas and inventions in sight, it doesn’t seem like Carson Kropfl will stop innovating, engineering or inventing any time soon.