Where do I go?
Starting a new school year can be quite exciting! At the beginning of the year, you might ask a few questions like: Where are my resources? How can I get acquainted with the campus? What is around the area? Listed here are five resources available to students on campus!
1. The Learning Resource Center
The Learning Resource Center, located on the west side of Saddleback College Campus, is a great resource for “studying and getting help academically” according to Neena Nield, the instructional assistant at the tutoring center. Stop by and study, and don’t forget about free snacks.
2. Career Development Center
Rita Satturian, director of the Career Resource Center, explains that the center is a good place for “jobs and internships.” Rita offers several resources to students and even suggests signing up for the courses of Counseling 40 and 41, which she says include career assessments as well as career exploration. She sees the upcoming job fair on April 9th from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. as a way to jumpstart one’s future and encourages all students to attend. Need help with “resumes, cover letters, or interviewing skills?” Stop by and Rita would be more than happy to help.
3. The Mexican Food Truck
The Mexican food truck will be located on campus on both Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Elda, the server of the tasty Mexican food. The Mexican food truck serves tacos, horchatas, quesadillas and more! The “Gordo Burrito” has become a favorite of students.
4. Club Announcements
Want to know about clubs? A list of” Club Announcements” is located just outside the Student Lounge. A list of student clubs can also be found on the website here. Joining a club is a great way to become part of the campus.
5. InstaChef Machine
Want an easy snack? The InstaChef machine is located just outside the Student Services Center. This machine literally makes food for you. Mind-blowing? Next to this is a very own make-your-own coffee machine.
6. Campus Bookstore
Where do you get your books at the beginning of the year? The Campus Bookstore, located just below the Student Lounge, is the place to go. The staff is very friendly, and will assist you with checking out your books.
Becoming acquainted with campus can be hard at first. But knowing your resources can help you feel connected and acquainted with campus. As you slowly get to know your resources, hopefully you will feel more connected and feel more like a Gaucho!
