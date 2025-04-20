What to do on a rainy day
We’ve all been there on a rainy day. It’s cold. It’s rainy. It seems like there’s nothing to do! But wait!
Here are 14 things you should do if you find yourself on a rainy day:
1. Get hot chocolate.
It’s really fun to make hot chocolate on a rainy day. Buy a packet from Ralph’s or another store and heat it in the microwave for 5 minutes. Then serve! You can find a link to a recipe here.
2. Get under a blanket and watch a movie.
Watching your favorite movie can be a great pastime on a rainy day. Whether it’s with popcorn, with your friends, or alone, turning on your favorite movie during a rainy day is a good way to spend time. Enjoy an action movie, comedy movie, or a romance. Some of my favorite movies are Frozen 1 and 2, Moana and Despicable Me.
3. Call your friends.
If the rain is making it too hard to get together, simply call your friends!
4. Do a craft.
If you have crafts stashed up in your closet or garage you haven’t yet used, pulling out these materials and starting a craft can be fun! You can make cards for veterinarians, cut or color paper, or simply doodle. If you have old magazines sitting around, you can also pull them out and cut them up to make a collage.
5. Take a walk in the rain (with an umbrella of course!).
Sometimes on a rainy day, the rain can actually feel good. Get out and take a walk in the rain! You could even go to a nearby coffee store or somewhere with something warm!
6. Lather up your jackets.
The rain is cold, but lathering up your jackets will keep you warm! Going outside doesn’t have to be painful! Lathering up your jackets will keep you warm and keep you safe!
7. Play games.
If you have board games, cards, etc., pull them out! Chutes and Ladders, Hand And Foot, and Snake Oil are three really fun games to play!
8. Cook something.
If you have any old recipes lying around, pull them out and cook something! Pizza, cookies, or cupcakes might be fun to bake.
9. Play video games.
If you have any videogames, you’ve been meaning to play, now is the time! Can’t go outside, right?
10. Learn a new skill.
Since it’s raining, it might be a good time to learn a new skill. Learn to sew, knit, or crochet. Or maybe even play the piano or guitar. There’s lots to do inside, just because it is raining outside!
11. Read a comic book.
Reading a comic book can be an interesting way to spend the time, especially if the rain is taking down your mood. Get a comic book from a nearby store, such as Barnes and Noble, or even find one online, and curl up and read!
12. Play hide and seek.
Playing hide and seek with your family can be good clean fun! Have fun hiding around the house and finding each other. Whether in the closet, garage, or living room, this could be a good way to spend the time.
13. Do a DIY craft!
When it’s raining, it’s a good time to do a DIY craft. Buy a mug from a store like HobbyLobby, get some markers and sit down to decorate!
14. Make coffee or tea.
Making coffee or tea can be nice and relaxing when it is raining. Enjoying a warm cup inside might just relieve your spirits.
A rainy day can be difficult, but with the right ideas and the right people, anything can be fun!
