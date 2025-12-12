What impact has the gym had on Saddleback college students?
The gym can be one of the best forms of self improvement there is. The impact it has, not just physically but mentally, is massive and can be extremely accommodating to an individual.
There are many different forms of lifting, some of those being casual gym going, pilates, cross fit training, competitive lifting and many others. There’s an extensive list of what you can do to improve yourself in the gym.
Another important thing is choosing the right gym. In Ladera Ranch, there is EOS Fitness, but in other towns in eastern Orange County, there’s 24 Hour Fitness, LA Fitness, Planet Fitness and many other options, those being the most popular.
Today, I interviewed students here at Saddleback College and asked them, “What impact has the gym had on your life?” and received multiple answers, all unique in their own respective ways.
Firstly, I interviewed Sebastian, a business and administration major, and he said, “The gym has definitely impacted my life positively.” Sebastian also explained, “It’s made me a much more confident person. It made me much better with like my time management skills and just like handling stress overall I’d say.”
I then had the pleasure of speaking with Jabril Sud, who is a business major, and he stated, “It’s given me a different outlook on life, honestly, because not only is it going in there and lifting, but you know , you’re kind of more conscientious of what you eat, what you put in your body, and how it affects you. You know?” Jabril also commented, “Not only your body, but your mind and everything else. So I think all around the gym can impact all areas of your life.”
I also spoke with Ryan Marcel, a business administration major here at Saddleback college. He said, “The gym’s put a major impact on my life because it’s totally changed the way I look.” Ryan also expressed, “It’s influenced my discipline and you know, makes me feel good in my body.”
The last student I had the honor of interviewing was Chrisantos Duran, a psychologist major and he commented, “The gym has had a high impact on my life as it has changed my motivation and it helped better my mental health because it changed how I looked and it made me feel better and more confident about myself.”
Overall, the gym has a significant impact on many people’s lives, these interviews are a strong example of it. Students here at Saddleback college have been able to improve how they look, their discipline, mental health, diet and many other areas of their lives.
For me, the gym has had a great impact on my diet, mental health, discipline and many other areas of my life. With New Year’s right around the corner, now would be a great time to head down to your local gym and start your own journey.
