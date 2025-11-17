What impact has sports had on Saddleback College students?
Sports has had big impacts on almost everyone who has watched or played them. Whether you’re a student, player, parent or fan – you’ve likely been impacted in some way by sports.
Whether it’s people complaining over the Los Angeles Dodgers ruining baseball or having your coworker call out to go to his little brother’s football game, you’ve likely been impacted by sports.
Today I interviewed multiple Saddleback College students and asked them what impact sports has had on them.
First I talked to James Ponce, a kinesiology major here at Saddleback about the impact of sports on his life.
“Sports has a big impact for me just because I played sports with my brother in high school. I did basketball, football, wrestling, track. All that made me closer to my brother and then made me a better person.”
I also talked to Caden, an electro-engineering major here at Saddleback.
“Sports has been pretty good overall for health and social, with activities.”
I then interviewed his friend Nikki Gagurik, also an electro-engineering major.
“I would say sports has had the biggest impact on my work ethic and then also a sense of community and helping out. Kind of taking like the selfishness out of your everyday life.”
Lastly, I spoke with Aiden Miranda, a business major, how sports impacted him.
“Playing baseball for 11, 12 years helped me learn sportsmanship, teamwork. That helped me communicate with a lot of people, which is going to help in the business world.”
Overall, sports has a deeper impact than most people think, good morals are taught, bonds grow closer and you can help develop your career.
