What I ate in a day at Disneyland

03/03/2025

We all know calories don’t count when you’re walking 20,000 steps in a day to get to all your favorite rides and attractions.

Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread with marinara sauce

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Maurice’s Treats 

Cost: $7.99 (+ $1.39 for marinara sauce)

Rating: 8/10 – It’s very good, and the marinara sauce makes it a lot better.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Maurice’s Treats

Cost: $7.49

Rating: 6/10 – It’s very good and I would definitely get it again. It does have mustard on it, but doesn’t necessarily need it, which is why I would rate it a six.

The Troubadour Baked Potato

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Troubadour Tavern

Cost: $8.49 

Rating: 10/10 – There were a lot of good toppings to make it stand out. Someone in line even asked me where I got it because it just looked so good.

Mac and Cheese Bites

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Troubadour Tavern

Cost: $11.49 

Rating: 9/10 – Definitely a favorite and not terribly messy. They are very easy to eat and/or share while waiting in line.

Minnie’s Mini Corn Dogs

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Café Daisy

Cost: $8.99

Rating: 8/10 – They were good corn dogs, they had a nice amount and were easy to eat. These come in a meal so you also get two sides, which are a Cutie orange and apple sauce, and a small drink. 

Pickle

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Tropical Imports

Cost: $3.99

Rating: 9/10 – You can’t go wrong with a Disneyland pickle, it’s always good and reliable. A classic. 

Dole whip float

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Tiki Juice Bar (mobile only) or The Tropical Hideaway

Cost: $7.29

Rating: 6/10 – I would definitely get again, but the float part wasn’t necessary. A regular Dolel whip would’ve been better.

Popcorn

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Any popcorn cart

Cost: $5.50

Rating: 8/10 – Great Disneyland classic, the smell hits you as soon as you walk into the gates. It can be very salty if that’s a problem for you and the popcorn kernel shells can get stuck in your teeth.

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Any ice cream cart

Cost: $6.50 

Rating: 10/10 – Delicious and easier to hold than the sandwich because of the stick. The chocolate shell around the ice cream is yummier than the chocolate on the sandwich.

Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich

Tesia Ziobrowski | Lariat

Location: Any ice cream cart

Cost: $6.50

Rating: 5/10 – Very similar to the bar but messier, the chocolate of the sandwich gets everywhere when eating it.

I suggest you try these items next time you go to Disneyland and enjoy every minute of it!

