What I ate in a day at Disneyland
We all know calories don’t count when you’re walking 20,000 steps in a day to get to all your favorite rides and attractions.
Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread with marinara sauce
Location: Maurice’s Treats
Cost: $7.99 (+ $1.39 for marinara sauce)
Rating: 8/10 – It’s very good, and the marinara sauce makes it a lot better.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Location: Maurice’s Treats
Cost: $7.49
Rating: 6/10 – It’s very good and I would definitely get it again. It does have mustard on it, but doesn’t necessarily need it, which is why I would rate it a six.
The Troubadour Baked Potato
Location: Troubadour Tavern
Cost: $8.49
Rating: 10/10 – There were a lot of good toppings to make it stand out. Someone in line even asked me where I got it because it just looked so good.
Mac and Cheese Bites
Location: Troubadour Tavern
Cost: $11.49
Rating: 9/10 – Definitely a favorite and not terribly messy. They are very easy to eat and/or share while waiting in line.
Minnie’s Mini Corn Dogs
Location: Café Daisy
Cost: $8.99
Rating: 8/10 – They were good corn dogs, they had a nice amount and were easy to eat. These come in a meal so you also get two sides, which are a Cutie orange and apple sauce, and a small drink.
Pickle
Location: Tropical Imports
Cost: $3.99
Rating: 9/10 – You can’t go wrong with a Disneyland pickle, it’s always good and reliable. A classic.
Dole whip float
Location: Tiki Juice Bar (mobile only) or The Tropical Hideaway
Cost: $7.29
Rating: 6/10 – I would definitely get again, but the float part wasn’t necessary. A regular Dolel whip would’ve been better.
Popcorn
Location: Any popcorn cart
Cost: $5.50
Rating: 8/10 – Great Disneyland classic, the smell hits you as soon as you walk into the gates. It can be very salty if that’s a problem for you and the popcorn kernel shells can get stuck in your teeth.
Mickey Ice Cream Bar
Location: Any ice cream cart
Cost: $6.50
Rating: 10/10 – Delicious and easier to hold than the sandwich because of the stick. The chocolate shell around the ice cream is yummier than the chocolate on the sandwich.
Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich
Location: Any ice cream cart
Cost: $6.50
Rating: 5/10 – Very similar to the bar but messier, the chocolate of the sandwich gets everywhere when eating it.
I suggest you try these items next time you go to Disneyland and enjoy every minute of it!
You must be logged in to post a comment.