Ways to save money as a college student
With the holiday season coming up, gift giving is among us. As college students during this time of year it might be harder to purchase gifts but there is a way to save money.
Students have access to dozens of discounts available to them just by having a student email provided to them by the school they attend.
Unidays is a website and app that offers students numerous discounts. In order to get access to discounts. Students need to create an account using their student email ending in “.edu”. Once the account is made and verified the online shopping can begin.
StudentBeans is a similar website and app that works like Unidays where they both require student emails in order to receive discounts. Both websites offer personal codes for the shopper that can be used to purchase items for a discounted price if the retailer is available. The discounts are anywhere from 15-25% off.
Unidays and StudentBeans aren’t the only places that have discounts. There are numerous other places that have offers from streaming services to even contacts.
Here are some of the best ones offered.
Offers at retailers
Target offers college students a discount of 50% on their Circle360 Membership when verified by providing information about the school with a school ID photo or document stating tuition. Students will receive deals on household items and 20% purchases that will show up on their Target app in the wallet section. Monthly freebies are included and students have the choice to pick what they would like.
Walmart offers 50% off the Walmart+ membership. Students can choose between a one time payment $49 or $6.47 a month.
Offers for streaming services and music
Peacock offers students Peacock Premium for $2.99 a month
Paramount Plus offers 50% off the plan.
HBO Max with ads offers students a deal of $5.49 a month
Hulu with ads $1.99 a month
Apple Music for $5.99 a month
Spotify Premium for students for $4.99 (includes Hulu with ads)
Youtube Premium for $7.99 a month after a one month trial
Offers for glasses and contacts wearers
Zenni offers 15% off a purchase with student verification
1-800 Contacts has 20% off your first purchase
GlassesUSA has 40% off a purchase when students verify with Unidays
Ray-Bans has 20% off purchase with student verification with Student Beans
EyeBuyDirect 20% off lenses with Student Beans
Offers for clothing
Adidas offers 20% off with Students
Nike offers 10% with SheerID verification
American Eagle and Aerie has 20% with Unidays
Students can also sign up to get discounts for local sports teams. The Anaheim Ducks have “student rush” where students can sign up and receive alerts for discounted game tickets.
These discounts are available to everyone but some campuses might have more available in person.
Saddleback College has discounts for students for amusement parks, movie theaters and others in person at the Student Development Center in CC 211.
Saving money this season is possible all one needs is a student email.
