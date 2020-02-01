Visiting So-Cal coffee shops
I visited some of the best coffee shops in Southern California.
I asked the employees to recommend to me their best or most popular drink or food. On here I rate the coffee shops, its drinks and food.
The ‘Gaucho’ Village Café
I visited The ‘Gaucho’ Village Café at Saddleback College and is a great place for the students at Saddleback to go get a cup of joe before class. I liked this place a lot and went before taking a math quiz. I asked the lady at the register what drink would she recommend and she told me to try the Vanilla Latte, I tried it and it was pretty good, however not as good as in other places but definitely recommended to try when you are around college.
Drink: *** 3/5
Coffee Shop: **** 4/5
Alfred Coffee
Last Friday, I went on a road trip to Los Angeles with my sister and visited Alfred Coffee in Beverly Hills. It was a hot and sunny Friday, so Frank at the register recommended me to try the cold brew. I tried a can of their cold brew coffee that had a nice design and it was actually very good, especially for a warm day.
Drink: **** 4/5
Coffee Shop: ***** 5/5
Hello Kitty Cafe
My sister likes Hello Kitty, so I went to the Hello Kitty Cafe at the Irvine Spectrum Center with her and she loved this place. If you are a fan of Hello Kitty, like my sister Alexandra and I definitely recommend visiting this place. I asked Gizelle at the register what latte is good and she recommended the Vanilla Latte, she told me many people like it. I tried it and it was very good.
Drink: ***** 5/5
Coffee Shop: ***** 5/5
Doughnut District
At this place, I liked the Ice coffee, but what I asked the lady at the register to recommend is the food, and with food I mean the donuts. She recommended that I try the Oreo Donut and since she told me it was pretty popular, I decided to give it a try and it was very good.
Drink: *** 3/5
Food: *****5/5
Coffee Shop: **** 4/5
Gourmet Coffee Hut
This one was very good, I found it on Tuesday when I went to Knott’s Berry Farm. The guy at the register told me I should try the latte since it is sold exclusively at Knott’s. I tried it and it was like a gift from heaven, very good for a coffee lover like me. I tried the iced version since it was a hot day, but you can order it as a hot or Ice latte.
Drink: ***** 5/5
Coffee Shop: *** 3/5