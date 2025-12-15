UBI and ‘trickle-up economics’ trending at college-level

Across college campuses, more students are embracing Universal Basic Income (UBI), as a bold economic solution to the challenges they’re facing. Rising living costs, tuition pressures, and the struggle to balance multiple jobs with academic expectations.

“Honestly, I like that idea a lot because after AI progresses and automation is a lot, people can be more creative says Art Schayeghi, a student at Saddleback College.

Researchers are beginning to see similar patterns in major studies now underway. One of the largest is the Open Research Unconditional Income study, which provided $1,000 a month to participants for three years.

Early results from the working paper ‘The Employment Effects of a Guaranteed Income”, showed that young adults worked slightly less hours, but many reallocated that time towards education, training, and long-term planning.

“Could we pass a bill that right now, guarantees Universal Basic Income? Probably not. Could we lay down the infrastructure for it and have it done within the next 5 years? Definitely.” was proposed by Saddleback student and advocate Benjamin Morenus.

Economists say this shift supports a growing philosophy titled ‘trickle-up economics’ where financial stability at the individual level fuels wider social and economic growth. And for many students, UBI isn’t just a policy, it’s a pathway to opportunity.

“I think it’s a good thing because some people have good parents and they already have that privilege. Right? And they’re doing well so I think it’s fair for everyone to have that kind of privilege.” said Yousef Ayzon, a first-generation student at Saddleback.

As more data emerges from national research labs and policy institutes, the debate for UBI continues to evolve. But on campuses, support is only growing louder.

 

 

