Tutor center helps ease finals week
Open from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Tutoring Center ensures accessibility for students with diverse schedules.
Jennifer McConky, director of Learning Assistance, emphasized their commitment to breaking down barriers.
“We try to remove the stigma,” McConky said, aiming to eliminate any embarrassment associated with seeking tutoring assistance.
The center offers both in-person and virtual tutoring services, catering to different learning preferences. Online services, provided by a third-party vendor available 24/7, and covers over 100 subjects, offering students a broad spectrum of academic support. This has no effect on the students grade.
To access these services, students must register for the no-cost zero-unit TU 300, a discreet option that does not appear on transcripts. The center also provides a welcoming atmosphere, offering free snacks to ease the learning environment for students seeking assistance.
The Pause for Paws event on December 18 from 10 am to 1 pm. This event, aimed at easing student anxiety, and will feature therapy animals to provide a calming, stress-relieving environment.
As Crunch Week approaches from December 14 to 20, the Tutoring Center is gearing up to support students during this intense period. Free snacks, blue books, pencils, and other testing supplies will be distributed, ensuring that students are well-prepared for their exams. Although facilitators won’t be available on December 13, the center will remain open, emphasizing its commitment to being a resource even during peak academic stress.
Safa Hasseini, a tutor at the center, emphasized the value of one-on-one interactions.
“A lot of times here, they have one-on-one, which is helpful for students,” he noted. “A subject is like A-Z, you’re putting it together and in order. Everyone thinks differently; I am not here to judge, I am here to help.” said Hasseini.
Dana Shokair, a third-year psychology student, shared her perspective.
“It helps to be in the same atmosphere; it makes it easier to study. It helps me understand the subject more.” said Shokair.
Nelly Ghaemi, a first-year public health major, expressed the importance of the supportive environment.
“It is helpful studying and getting anxiety sitting, and it helps when a tutor walks by and asks if you need help,” said Ghaemi.
The Tutoring Center at Saddleback College is not just a place to seek academic help; it’s a community committed to breaking down barriers, fostering understanding, and providing essential support during critical times. As the center continues to evolve, it remains a beacon of assistance for students navigating their academic journeys.
