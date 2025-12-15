Top 5 highly anticipated movies that will premire this December
2025 is coming to an end and that means the last few anticipated movies of the year are releasing this December. Movie-fans are looking forward to watching all the latest releases, but if you are bored this winter break and want to do something fun, watching a movie is a choice.
Here is a list of most of the highly-anticipated movies of December 2025.
The third movie of the Avatar franchise hits theaters this Dec. 18th 2025. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, director James Cameron takes the audience back to Pandora on a new adventure in the sea. Marine Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Washington) and Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) encounter a new threatening tribe and conflict escalates as they try to fight off danger.
If you’re looking for a family-friendly film, David is the choice. Based on the biblical story of David and Goliath, David (Phil Wickham) saves the day as the giant Goliath (Kamran Nikhad) terrorizes a nation. In this adventure animated film, David’s journey tests the limits of love, loyalty, and courage. The movie will hit theaters Dec. 18th 2025.
Based on the novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid is an entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Millie (Sweeny) accepts a job as a babysitter for Nina (Seyfried) but things take a turn as her dream job becomes a nightmare filled with secrets and scandal. The movie premieres Dec. 18th 2025.
Based on Ping-Pong legend Marty Reisman, Marty Mauser (Timothee Chalamet) has a dream of becoming a champion and world-known table-tennis player. The film stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler Okonma and will hit theaters on christmas day.
Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) are best friends who want to remake their favorite movie Anaconda. They go deep into the Amazon but things get dangerous in this action-thrilling adventure when they encounter a giant Anaconda. Their dream of remaking their favorite movie becomes a nightmare. The movie premieres on christmas day.
These are the top 5 most anticipated movies of December 2025 and movie critics are already ranking them high. If you become bored during the holidays, most of these will be released during winter break, therefore do not miss out!
You must be logged in to post a comment.