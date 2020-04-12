“This Sucks” says Saddleback College President Elliot Stern during student forum about Coronavirus
As we continue to adapt to recent changes pertaining to COVID-19, President Stern offers deeply needed words of encouragement and solidarity for students and staff.
On April 3, Saddleback College President Elliot Stern held the first Zoom-based student forum for Saddleback. The goal of which was to both inform and provide an update for staff and student alike following SCC’s move to online distanced learning for the remainder of the semester.
As many of us continue to adjust to the new normal following the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis; both student and faculty collectively, were asked to consider many of the new issues that continue to affect the livelihood and wellbeing of SCC’s population. As unemployment continues to rise and an overbearing wave of uncertainty persists, Stern offered his sympathy and suggested that those who have the means could make a donation to the Saddleback Foundation Emergency Fund.