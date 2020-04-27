This article will ruin your bank account
Retailers are running big sales and lets look into what people have been taking advantage of.
With coronavirus looming upon us and all of us stuck inside, many people have found themselves perusing the internet and spending their time shopping. The retail world has been dealing with a world of problems of their own with the new quarantining guidelines as well. So many businesses have been offering big deals to make up for their losses.
Obey, Loser Machine & Dark Seas – Obey and it’s two sister companies have been keeping their sale tab stocked with new products every week. Many products are up to 40% off.
Aeropostale – If you visit their home page the first thing you see is a big ad for 60% off of much of their catalog. Good place to visit if you need any basics.
American Eagle & Aerie – American Eagle catering to the same vein of basics as Aeropostale is also offering a discount on their jeans as well as 60% off clearance. For the ladies, Aerie is offering a major discount on their entire catalog. They are a must if you are looking for some loungewear to get you through the quarantine.
Nordstroms – The higher end department store is offering a massive sale on their clearance before it hits the rack. Up to 65% off with an additional 25% on select items.
Saddleback student Maddie Elizando took advantage of The Balm’s 50% off site wide sale they recently extended.
“I had never tried the brand before but I always thought they’re packaging was super cute,” said Elizando. “I got a blush, a few liquid eye shadows, and a few lipsticks and lip glosses. Their matte lipsticks are great, they last a long time and aren’t too drying.”
Levis – Levis also has a pretty stocked sale section for men’s, women’s and youth. They are also offering a few different coupon codes to use at check out.
PacSun – The trendy PacSun is not excluded from the wave of retailers hurting from the impact of the coronavirus. They’re offering up to 70% off select products.
Morphe – This is a big one ladies. Morphe is offering 50% lots of popular select products like eye shadow palettes and brush sets. Not only that but 40% the entire Jeffree Star collection when using the code gimmestar.
PlayStation and Xbox – Don’t worry gamers I didn’t forget about you. Playstation is having their Spring Sale offering big discounts on big names like Borderlands, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Modern Warfare and the entire Kingdom Hearts series. Xbox has a horror themed sale, the Un-Halloween Horror Sale, running right now, with discounts on horror games and horror movies on the Xbox Live store. Local gamer Conner Hernandez capitalized on Xbox’s horror sale.
“I bought a few games to play with my friends online since we’re all in quarantine,” said Hernandez. “We all bought ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Dead by Daylight’ and have been messing around on there. Both the games combined were under $20 so everyone could afford it.”
Formal apologies to anyone’s wallet after reading this article. But on the bright side you will be looking fresh while you’re under quarantine.